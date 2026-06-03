Cloud3 Ventures Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Cloud3 Ventures Inc.
 

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. (CSE: CLDV,OTC:CLDVF) (OTCQB: CLDVF) (FSE: WQ40) ("Cloud3 Ventures" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,500,000 common shares (each a "Share") at a price of $0.06 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $150,000 (the "Offering").

 

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes.

 

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

 

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

 

About Cloud3 Ventures Inc.

 

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.

 

Media & Investor Relations

info@cloud3.ventures

Website: cloud3.ventures

 

On behalf of the board of directors

 

"Paul Lehal"

CEO and Director

 

Forward-Looking Statements

 

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities laws. Such statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, audit outcomes, regulatory or exchange approvals, market conditions, competitive pressures, global economic shifts, and the Company's ability to execute its strategy. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's most recent Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") available on SEDAR+ (https:/www.sedarplus.ca/) for additional risk factors. Cloud3 Ventures undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

 

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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