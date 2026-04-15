Clearway Energy, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 7th, 2026

Clearway Energy, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 7th, 2026

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) plans to report First Quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, May 7th, 2026. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through the Company's website at http://www.clearwayenergy.com and clicking on "Presentations & Webcasts" under the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

About Clearway Energy

About Clearway Energy, Inc.
Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest owners of clean energy generation assets in the U.S. Our portfolio comprises approximately 12.9 GW of gross capacity in 27 states, including approximately 10.1 GW of wind, solar and battery energy storage systems and approximately 2.8 GW of conventional dispatchable power capacity that provide critical grid reliability services. Through our diversified and primarily contracted clean energy portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy, Inc.'s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor, Clearway Energy Group LLC. For more information, visit  investor.clearwayenergy.com.

Investor:
Akil Marsh, 609-608-1500
investor.relations@clearwayenergy.com

Media:
Julia Poska, 630-254-1853
Julia.Poska@Clearwayenergy.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

clearway energyCWENnyse:cwen
CWEN
The Conversation (0)
Clearway Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Clearway Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Signed agreements with Clearway Group to commit to invest in 55 MW of wind and 257 MW of solar plus storage projects Entered into new Resource Adequacy Contracts for Marsh Landing and Walnut Creek Reaffirming 2024 financial guidance Increasing the quarterly dividend by 1.7% to $0.4102 per share... Keep Reading...

Clearway Energy Completes Acquisition of Carlsbad Energy Center

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN), a company that invests in wind, solar and natural gas projects has completed the acquisition of Carlsbad Energy Center for US$184 million. Located in Carlsbad, California the Carlsbad Energy Center operates a 527 megawatt natural gas facility with a 20-year power... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

AFDG - Copper Intelligence, Inc. Announces Board of Director Additions

Seegnal Inc. Receives Gold Mark from the Standards Institution of Israel, Advancing Commercialization Readiness

Lexaria's New Animal Study Aims to Expand Valuable Intellectual Property

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LFLR

Related News

copper investing

AFDG - Copper Intelligence, Inc. Announces Board of Director Additions

Energy Outlook: Australia Edition

Energy Outlook

energy investing

Energy Outlook: World Edition

precious metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LFLR

precious metals investing

LaFleur and Trafigura Enter into Term Sheet for C$30 Million Prepayment Facility and Gold Offtake Agreement

precious metals investing

THE Mining Investment Event 2026 Announces Keynote Speakers and Panels, Additional Sponsors and Participating Companies