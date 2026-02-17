Clearway Energy, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.4602 per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.4602 per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) today announced that on February 17, 2026, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on each of the Company's Class A and Class C common stock of $0.4602 per share payable on March 16, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 2, 2026. This quarterly dividend represents $1.8408 per share on an annualized basis, an increase of 1.6% over the fourth quarter 2025 dividend of $0.4528 per share, or $1.8112 per share annualized.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest owners of clean energy generation assets in the US and is leading the transition to a world powered by clean energy. Our portfolio comprises approximately 12.7 GW of gross capacity in 27 states, including 9.9 GW of wind, solar, and energy storage and over 2.8 GW of dispatchable power generation providing critical grid reliability services. Through our diversified and primarily contracted clean energy portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide our investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy, Inc.'s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by our controlling investor, Clearway Energy Group LLC.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions and typically can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "estimate," "should," "anticipate," "forecast," "plan," "guidance," "believe" and similar terms. Although Clearway Energy, Inc. believes that the expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially.


Investor: Akil Marsh, 609-608-1500 investor.relations@clearwayenergy.com Media: Julia Poska, 630-254-1853 media@clearwayenergy.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

clearway-energycwennyse-cwen
CWEN
The Conversation (0)
Clearway Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Clearway Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Signed agreements with Clearway Group to commit to invest in 55 MW of wind and 257 MW of solar plus storage projects Entered into new Resource Adequacy Contracts for Marsh Landing and Walnut Creek Reaffirming 2024 financial guidance Increasing the quarterly dividend by 1.7% to $0.4102 per share... Keep Reading...

Clearway Energy Completes Acquisition of Carlsbad Energy Center

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN), a company that invests in wind, solar and natural gas projects has completed the acquisition of Carlsbad Energy Center for US$184 million. Located in Carlsbad, California the Carlsbad Energy Center operates a 527 megawatt natural gas facility with a 20-year power... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

High Grade Assays Verify the Emerging Manindi VTM Project

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

Related News

battery-metals-investing

High Grade Assays Verify the Emerging Manindi VTM Project

gold-investing

Why Québec’s La Grande and Opinaca Subprovinces Are Gaining Attention from Gold Explorers

lithium-investing

Howard Klein Doubles Down on Strategic Lithium Reserve as Project Vault Takes Shape

base-metals-investing

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

base-metals-investing

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

base-metals-investing

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

base-metals-investing

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026