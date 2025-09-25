Clearmind Medicine's Convenes Inaugural Scientific Advisory Board Meeting to Advance Psychedelic-Derived Therapies

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) ("Clearmind" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced the successful convening of its inaugural Annual Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) meeting. This meeting brought together eight world-renowned professors and experts in psychiatry, addiction research, and metabolic disorders to provide strategic guidance on Clearmind's innovative clinical and preclinical programs.

A central focus of the SAB discussions was Clearmind's lead candidate, 5-Methoxy-2-aminoindane (MEAI), currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). Discussions underscored MEAI's unique pharmacological profile, promising safety data, and potential advantages over emerging GLP-1 therapies, positioning it as a potentially safe, accessible, and cost-effective treatment option. The SAB reviewed compelling preclinical findings, highlighting MEAI's potential to address not only AUD but also obesity, metabolic syndrome, and veteran mental health challenges.

The SAB also explored strategic opportunities to strengthen the Company's clinical development and forge potential partnerships, while reviewing Clearmind's robust intellectual property portfolio, which includes 31 granted patents worldwide. Their insights will guide the Company's development strategy as the Company aims to advance its mission to deliver transformative psychedelic-derived therapies for global health challenges.

"We are thrilled to unite such an esteemed group of experts to advance our vision," said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind Medicine. "We believe their guidance will facilitate our efforts to potentially bring MEAI and other psychedelic-derived treatments to patients in need, redefining care for addiction and metabolic disorders."

