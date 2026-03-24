City of Austin completes successful migration of financial management system to CGI Advantage®

City of Austin completes successful migration of financial management system to CGI Advantage®

CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the world's largest independent technology and professional services firms, today announced the successful upgrade of the City of Austin's financial management system to CGI.com%2Fus%2Fen-us%2Fcgi-advantage&a=CGI+Advantage" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">CGI Advantage®, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform purpose-built for government.

Austin's move from an on-premise deployment to CGI Advantage includes an upgrade to the latest version of CGI Advantage Financial Management and a transition to a SaaS operating model. The SaaS model provides continuous product enhancements and vendor-managed updates and is intended to support system stability and compliance with evolving requirements.

"This upgrade modernizes the City's financial management system and supports our long-term commitment to operational excellence and responsible stewardship of public funds," said Marija Norton, Controller, City of Austin.

The upgraded SaaS platform centralizes select financial and administrative processes across departments. A key enhancement is the City's adoption of CGI Advantage grants management functionality, which is designed to standardize grants processing, strengthen oversight and improve reporting capabilities across the City's grants portfolio.

"Austin's transition to CGI Advantage demonstrates how SaaS platforms can modernize financial operations while reducing risk and ensuring continuous improvement," said Wes Carberry, Senior Vice-President & Business Unit Leader, CGI, based in Austin, TX. "The platform provides a future-ready foundation that enhances efficiency and transparency, helping the City better support services for residents."

About CGI Advantage
CGI Advantage is a unified ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. This secure, intuitive platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement and business intelligence operations. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on more than 50 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts. Learn more at cgi.com/advantage.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent technology and professional services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/city-of-austin-completes-successful-migration-of-financial-management-system-to-cgi-advantage-302718926.html

SOURCE CGI Technologies and Solutions, Inc.

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