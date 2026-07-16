Citigroup Announces Full Redemption of Series T Preferred Stock

Citigroup Inc. is redeeming, in whole, all $1.5 billion aggregate liquidation preference of 1,500,000 Depositary Shares each representing a 1/25 th interest in its 6.250% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series T (the "Preferred Stock").
The redemption date is August 15, 2026 for the Preferred Stock and related Depositary Shares (the "Redemption Date"). The cash redemption price for each Depositary Share will equal $1,000 and will be paid on August 17, 2026 (the "Redemption Payment Date"), the business day immediately following the Redemption Date. Holders of record on a date to be declared by Citigroup's board of directors prior to the Redemption Date will receive the regular quarterly dividend per Depositary Share, in an amount that will be declared prior to the Redemption Date, which will be payable on the Redemption Payment Date.
The redemption announced today reflects Citigroup's ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its funding and capital structure. Citigroup's redemptions are based on several factors, including without limitation, the economic value, regulatory changes, potential impact on Citigroup's net interest margin and borrowing costs, the overall remaining tenor of Citigroup's debt portfolio, capital impact, as well as overall market conditions.
Beginning on the Redemption Date, dividends will no longer accrue on the Preferred Stock, and as of the Redemption Payment Date, the Depositary Shares representing the redeemed Preferred Stock will no longer be outstanding.
Computershare Trust Company, N.A. ("Computershare") is the paying agent for the Depositary Shares. The paying agent's address is Computershare Trust Company, Attn: Corporate Actions, 150 Royall Street, Suite 101, Canton, MA 02021. Questions relating to the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to Computershare via telephone at 1-888-250-3985.
For further information on the Preferred Stock and the related Depositary Shares, please see the prospectus at the following web address: https://www.citigroup.com/rcs/citigpa/akpublic/storage/public/CitiApril6250PreferredStockSeriesT.PDF
About Citi
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.
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Fixed Income Investor Contact:
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