Ciena Set to Join S&P 500; Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Join S&P MidCap 400; ADT and OneSpaWorld Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600: 

  • S&P MidCap 400 constituent Ciena Corp. (NYSE: CIEN) will replace Dayforce Inc. (NYSE: DAY) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: ARWR) will replace Ciena in the S&P MidCap 400, and ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) will replace Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 9. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired Dayforce in a deal that closed today.
  • OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. (NASD: OSW) will replace Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASD: DVAX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, February 10. Sanofi is acquiring Dynavax Technologies in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Feb 9, 2026

S&P 500

Addition

Ciena

CIEN

Information Technology

Feb 9, 2026

S&P 500

Deletion

Dayforce

DAY

Industrials

Feb 9, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

ARWR

Health Care

Feb 9, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Ciena

CIEN

Information Technology

Feb 9, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

ADT

ADT

Consumer Discretionary

Feb 9, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

ARWR

Health Care

Feb 10, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

OneSpaWorld Holdings

OSW

Consumer Discretionary

Feb 10, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Dynavax Technologies

DVAX

Health Care

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

