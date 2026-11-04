Chubu Electric Power Grid Launches 10 Millionth Smart Meter with Oracle

Japanese utility advances national energy management initiative, strengthens grid resilience, and enhances customer experiences with Oracle AMI
Chubu Electric Power Grid Co., Inc. has deployed 10 million smart meters, marking a critical milestone in its Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) initiative with Oracle. Following an upgrade to the latest version of Oracle Utilities Meter Data Management (MDM), the utility is now benefitting from improved scalability, interval-readiness, and operational resilience across its commercial and residential meters. With this implementation, Chubu Electric Power Grid can meet current business goals while having the agility to execute on future grid initiatives tied to distributed energy resources and electrification.
"Upgrading our Oracle Utilities MDM platform is a critical step in preparing for second-generation smart meters and Japan's national energy initiatives," said Yu Hashikura, Manager of Advanced Grid Group, Distribution Department, Chubu Electric Power Grid Co., Inc. "Through disciplined planning, rigorous testing, and close collaboration across teams, we achieved a smooth transition and now have a strong foundation to support a more distributed electricity future, including EVs and solar. We appreciate Oracle's dedicated support for the project."
One of Japan's power transmission and distribution companies, Chubu Electric Power Grid serves the Chubu region of Japan, including the Aichi, Mie, Gifu, Nagano, and Shizuoka. Oracle has supported the utility's AMI initiatives since the launch of its smart meter control management system in 2013.
Modern design for smart benefits
Chubu Electric Power Grid's transformation required modernizing its highly scalable, always-on environment while maintaining operational continuity and meeting new interval-readiness requirements. The utility's MDM now accommodates second-generation smart meters, enables 15-minute interval reads, and handles complex delivery requirements. Using data from its smart meters, Chubu Electric Power Grid can now better visualize energy usage to improve grid efficiency and customer service.
For example, electricity retailers in the Chubu region can use the meter data provided by the company to notify customers in advance when their electricity consumption may exceed target levels and to monitor solar power generation. New services that support the effective use of surplus electricity are also anticipated. In addition, Smart AMI services enable retailers to benefit from more precise billing calculations and develop more flexible pricing programs, such as time-of-use (TOU) rates. This supports customers' efficient use of electricity and helps reduce demand during peak periods.
Oracle partnered with Hitachi, Ltd. and others to deliver the system upgrade based on the utility's operational requirements. The project included a structured design and build process with development, testing, and validation, and performance testing tailored to the utility's operational needs.
"Modern utilities require intelligent, scalable platforms that can turn growing volumes of data into meaningful business outcomes," said Mark Webster, senior vice president, Oracle Infrastructure Industries. "Chubu Electric Power Grid's continued investment in Oracle Utilities demonstrates a commitment to innovation that will help improve operational performance, deliver greater value to customers, and build a stronger foundation for the future of energy."
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SOURCE Oracle