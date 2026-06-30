China Gold International Resources Reports Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

(TheNewswire)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd.

June 30, 2026 TheNewswire - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX: CGG,OTC:JINFF; HKEx: 2099) (the "Company" or "China Gold International Resources") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM" or "Meeting") held on June 29, 2026 (Vancouver time).

A total of 310,389,028 common shares, representing 78.30% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were present in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The detailed results are presented below:

No.

Resolutions

Number of Votes

% of Votes Cast For (rounded)

1.

To approve, by ordinary resolution, setting the number of Directors at eight (8).

For

Against

Total

 

304,280,354

31,481

304,311,835

99.99%

2.

Election of Directors

For

Withheld

Total

 

1.

CHENGUANG HOU

295,089,768

14,595,707

309,685,475

95.29%

2.

YUANHUI FU

294,104,435

15,581,040

309,685,475

94.97%

3.

NA TIAN

295,341,835

14,343,640

309,685,475

95.37%

4.

WANMING WANG

294,458,681

15,226,794

309,685,475

95.08%

5.

YINGBIN IAN HE

301,212,685

8,472,790

309,685,475

97.26%

6.

WEI SHAO

307,007,346

2,678,129

309,685,475

99.14%

7.

BIELIN SHI

303,155,085

6,530,390

309,685,475

97.89%

8.

RUIXIA HAN

308,099,893

1,585,582

309,685,475

99.49%

3.

To appoint BDO Limited and Lixin & Ethos CPAs LLP as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors.

For

Withheld

Total

 

304,458,871

5,930,157

310,389,028

98.09%

4.

To grant to the board of directors a general mandate to allot, issue and otherwise deal with unissued shares and/or sell or transfer treasury shares of the Company ("Treasury Shares") not exceeding 20% of the aggregate number of issued shares of the Company (excluding Treasury Shares) as at the date of the passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly.

For

Against

Total

 

235,333,816

74,351,659

309,685,475

75.99%

5.

To grant to the board of directors a general mandate to repurchase shares not exceeding 10% of the aggregate number of issued shares of the Company (excluding Treasury Shares) as at the date of the passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly.

For

Against

Total

 

293,968,156

15,717,319

309,685,475

94.92%

6

To extend the general mandate to allot, issue and otherwise deal with unissued shares and/or sell or transfer Treasury Shares by the addition thereto of the shares repurchased by the Company.

For

Against

Total

 

236,401,697

73,283,778

309,685,475

76.34%

7.

To vote on an ordinary resolution of the independent shareholders of the Company approving the 2nd Supplemental Financial Service Agreement, and the Revised 2026 Deposit Cap and the 2026-2029 Deposit Cap thereunder.

WITHDRAWN Note 1

 

8.

To vote on an ordinary resolution of the independent shareholders of the Company approving the 5th Supplemental Contract for Purchase and Sale of Doré and 2027-2029 Gold Doré Annual Caps thereunder.

For

Against

Total

 

130,257,573

21,074,872

151,332,445

86.07%

9.

To vote on an ordinary resolution of the independent shareholders of the Company approving the 5th Supplemental Products and Services Framework Agreement, and the 2027-2029 P&S Annual Caps thereunder.

For

Against

Total

 

130,255,656

21,076,789

151,332,445

86.07%

Note 1: In response to development subsequent to the issuance of the Circular and feedback received from Shareholders, the Company did not submit Resolution no.7 for consideration and approval at the Meeting.

Note 2: The table above only provides a summary of the Resolutions. The full text of these Resolutions is set out in the Notice.

There were no repurchased Shares pending cancellation or treasury shares held by the Company (including Treasury Shares held or deposited with the Central Clearing and Settlement System) as at the date of the AGM.

  

(0.a)About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG,OTC:JINFF) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 2099).

 

For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.

 

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.

  

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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