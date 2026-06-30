China Gold International Resources Reports Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

(TheNewswire)
June 30, 2026 TheNewswire - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX: CGG,OTC:JINFF; HKEx: 2099) (the "Company" or "China Gold International Resources") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM" or "Meeting") held on June 29, 2026 (Vancouver time).
A total of 310,389,028 common shares, representing 78.30% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were present in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The detailed results are presented below:
Note 1: In response to development subsequent to the issuance of the Circular and feedback received from Shareholders, the Company did not submit Resolution no.7 for consideration and approval at the Meeting.
Note 2: The table above only provides a summary of the Resolutions. The full text of these Resolutions is set out in the Notice.
There were no repurchased Shares pending cancellation or treasury shares held by the Company (including Treasury Shares held or deposited with the Central Clearing and Settlement System) as at the date of the AGM.
(0.a)About China Gold International Resources
China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG,OTC:JINFF) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 2099).
For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.
Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.
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