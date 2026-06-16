China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. Files And Mails Annual And Special Meeting Materials

(TheNewswire)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd.
 

  • Your vote is important vote today. 

  • The Board of Directors unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote FOR on ALL proposed resolutions at the Annual and Special Meeting. 

  • Shareholder questions or need voting assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group"Laurel Hill") or contact Financial PR Hong Kong Limited ("FPR"). Contact information can be found at the end of this news release 

 

VANCOUVER, June 16, 2026 - TheNewswire China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX: CGG,OTC:JINFF; HKEX: 2099) ("China Gold International Resources" or the "Company") completes the mailing to shareholders in connection with the upcoming Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares ("Shareholders"). The Company has also filed its notice of meeting, management information circular (the "Circular") and related documents (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") with securities regulators.

The Meeting Materials can be accessed online on China Gold International Resources' website at www.chinagoldintl.com and under the company's profile on SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Meeting Details

The Meeting will be held at the Vancouver offices of the Company located at Suite 1780, 400 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3A6 on June 29, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Vancouver Time, being June 30, 2026 at 8:00 am Hong Kong Time.

At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to vote on the election of directors, appointment of auditors, and additional resolutions aiming to reinforce the company's ability to provide long-term value to Shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to read the Circular for full details on the matters to be considered at the Meeting.

The China Gold International Resources Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote FOR on ALL proposed resolutions.

Vote Today

The proxy voting deadline is June 27, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time), being June 28, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong Time). Shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline to ensure your vote is submitted in a timely manner. Voting is easy. Shareholders may vote online, by telephone or any other methods provided in the form or proxy or voting instruction which have been included as part of the mailing.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 26, 2026 are eligible to vote at the Meeting.

 

Shareholder Questions & Voting Assistance

The Company has retained Laurel Hill and FPR as its proxy solicitation agents.

Shareholders in North America or other parts of the world with questions or who require voting assistance may contact Laurel Hill at:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North America Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184

Outside North America: 1-416-304-0211

Text Message: Text "INFO" to 416-304-0211 or 1-877-452-7184

Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

Shareholders in Hong Kong, Mainland China or the Asia-Pacific Region with questions or who require voting assistance may contact FPR at:

Financial PR (Hong Kong) Limited

Tel: 852-2610-0846

Fax: 852-2610-0842

Mobile: 852-6576-4969 (HK)  86-147-1460-8287 (CN)

Email: ir@financialpr.hk

The board encourages all shareholders to vote as soon as possible and submit voting instructions well before the proxy voting deadline.

 

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG,OTC:JINFF) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX: 2099).

For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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