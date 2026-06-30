China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. Announces Transformational Mineral Resource Update for Jiama - Measured Mineral Resource Increased 523% and Proven Mineral Reserve Increased 1170%

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER TheNewswire - June 30, 2026 — China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX:CGG,OTC:JINFF and HKEx: 2099) ("China Gold International Resources", "CGG", or the "Company") today announced that it has completed mineral resource and reserve estimate update and the NI 43-101 Technical Report with respect to the Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates Update for the Jiama ("JIAMA") Copper Polymetallic Project (the "Project") in Tibet Autonomous Region, the People's Republic of China.
Following an extensive exploration campaign, the Company has completed a major update to the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates for the Jiama Copper Polymetallic Project. The updated Mineral Resource significantly expands the Project's scale and development potential, providing a robust foundation for future production expansion, mine life extension and further technical studies on larger-scale mining scenarios.
The updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates have been depleted to account for production up to December 31, 2025. The significant increase in the updated estimates reflects the success of the Company's multi-year exploration programs, which have substantially expanded the known mineralized system and delineated additional mineral resources and reserves at depth and in surrounding areas of the Jiama Project.
Highlights
-
Measured mineral resource increased 523% from 100 Mt to 623 Mt.
-
Total mineral resource of metal amounts has increased significantly. Compared with resource estimate in 2012 by Mining One, The Measured and Indicated resourcesare 1335 Mt with copper metal increasing by 3 million tonnes, gold by 7.12 million ounces, silver by 247.23 million ounces. The inferred resources are 454.7 Mt with copper metal increased by 1.74 million tons, gold by 2.72 million ounces, silver by 116.3 million ounces.
-
The average grade of the updated Measured Mineral Resources is 0.6% Cu or 1.12% CuEq, while the average grade of the updated Inferred Mineral Resources is 0.6% Cu or 1.0% CuEq, reflecting the high quality of the significantly expanded Mineral Resource.
-
Total reserve increased 51% from 440 Mt to 665 Mt.
-
Compared to the 2013 Reserve Estimates by Mining One, the current open-pit ore reserves have dropped from 240 million tons to 110 million tons although it still can support more than 20 year mine life for two current open pit operation at the current mining capacities.
-
Underground ore reserves have increased from 200 million tons in 2013 to 550 million tons, copper metal from 1.47 million tons to 5.2 million tons, molybdenum from 100,000 tons to 220,000 tons, gold from 2 million ounces to 8 million ounces, and silver from 88 million ounces to 354 million ounces
-
The average grade of the updated Mineral Reserves is 0.86% Cu or 1.40% CuEq, providing a strong foundation for future production expansion and mine life extension.
-
The new mineral resource providing basis for further studies on the proposed large open pit studies on the Jiama project
Overview
Jiama Copper polymetallic Project is a large metallic deposit of copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Tibet Huatailong Mining Development Company ("Huatailong" or "Huatailong Company"), a subsidiary of China Gold International Resources Corporation ("CGG"), listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in China, owns 100% of the Jiama project. Development of the Jiama copper polymetallic mine began at the beginning of this century.
The first phase of the Jiama project's Tongqianshan and Niumatang open pit mine began commercial operation in 2010. The Phase II development and expansion was completed in 2018. Currently, the Jiama project is operating at a production rate of 34,000 tons per day and is expected to return to its designed capacity of 50,000 tons per day in 2028.
Currently, Huatailong runs two open-pit mines and two underground mining districts in one underground mine at Jiama.
Geology
The Jiama mining area is in the Gangdise Cu, Mo, Pb, Zn, Au and Ag metallogenic belt of the Tethys-Himalayan orogenic region, one of the world's major porphyry copper ore-forming regions. The geo-tectonics lie in the northern middle segment of the Late Yanshanian Gangdise – Early Himalayan epicontinental magmatic arc in the Gangdise-Nyenqing Tangura secondary structural unit with multi-stage and multi-type magmatic activities and structural-processes, providing favorable geological conditions for mineralization. The rock types within the Jiama mining area are usually passive epicontinental clastic rocks and carbonate rocks. The strata consist of the Upper Jurassic Duodigou Formation dominated by marble and limestone, and the Lower Cretaceous Linbuzong Formation dominated by sandstone, slate and hornfels. The mining area is located at the front section of the regional thrust system. The structure plays a role in allocating and storing magma and ore-bearing fluids, mainly through the south-to-north slip-over and the north-to-south thrust-over in the area, specifically through interlayer slip structures and the resulting secondary fold controls the mineralization bodies.
Within the Jiama mining area, there are three types of copper polymetallic mineralization: skarn, hornfels, and porphyry mineralization. These three types of mineralization form a complete porphyry mineralization system.
Mineral Resource Estimate
A Mineral Resource estimate, with an effective date of June 30, 2026, has been completed by Changchun Gold Design Institute ("CGDI") in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards and Best Practice Guidelines under NI 43-101, based on a Reasonable Prospect for Eventual Economic Extraction. The updated Mineral Resource is delineated based on 582 surface drilling holes totaling 289342.79 m and 150 underground drilling holes totaling 20958.46m completed as of December 31 of 2025.
The Mineral Resources are summarized in Table below.
Results of Mineral Resource Estimates for Jiama Project at
cutoff grade 0.3% Cu as of June 30, 2026*
|
Category
|
Mass
|
Cu
|
Mo
|
Ag
|
Au
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
CuEq
|
Cu
|
Mo
|
Ag
|
Au
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
Mt
|
%
|
%
|
g/t
|
g/t
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Mt
|
Mt
|
Moz
|
Moz
|
kt
|
kt
|
Mining License Area
|
Measured
|
565.9
|
0.73
|
0.04
|
13.93
|
0.30
|
0.08
|
0.05
|
1.21
|
4.09
|
0.20
|
253.46
|
5.52
|
474.28
|
263.81
|
Indicated
|
598.3
|
0.71
|
0.03
|
13.37
|
0.32
|
0.07
|
0.04
|
1.17
|
4.23
|
0.20
|
257.28
|
6.19
|
420.37
|
221.95
|
M & I
|
1,164
|
0.72
|
0.03
|
13.65
|
0.31
|
0.08
|
0.04
|
1.18
|
8.32
|
0.40
|
510.74
|
11.71
|
894.65
|
485.76
|
Inferred
|
357.5
|
0.69
|
0.03
|
14.37
|
0.32
|
0.15
|
0.05
|
1.18
|
2.46
|
0.11
|
165.13
|
3.65
|
520.21
|
194.09
|
Exploration License Area
|
Measured
|
57.2
|
0.50
|
0.02
|
5.51
|
0.14
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.70
|
0.28
|
0.01
|
10.13
|
0.26
|
4.52
|
4.58
|
Indicated
|
113.6
|
0.48
|
0.02
|
5.41
|
0.13
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.68
|
0.54
|
0.02
|
19.75
|
0.48
|
6.08
|
8.22
|
M & I
|
170.8
|
0.49
|
0.02
|
5.44
|
0.13
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.69
|
0.83
|
0.03
|
29.88
|
0.74
|
10.60
|
12.80
|
Inferred
|
97.2
|
0.48
|
0.02
|
5.79
|
0.13
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.68
|
0.53
|
0.02
|
18.10
|
0.39
|
5.57
|
11.58
|
Mining and Exploration License Areas at Jiama Mine
|
Measured
|
623.1
|
0.71
|
0.03
|
13.16
|
0.29
|
0.08
|
0.04
|
1.15
|
4.38
|
0.21
|
263.59
|
5.77
|
478.80
|
268.39
|
Indicated
|
711.9
|
0.68
|
0.03
|
12.10
|
0.29
|
0.06
|
0.03
|
1.10
|
4.77
|
0.23
|
277.03
|
6.67
|
426.45
|
230.17
|
M & I
|
1,335
|
0.69
|
0.03
|
12.60
|
0.29
|
0.07
|
0.04
|
1.12
|
9.15
|
0.44
|
540.62
|
12.45
|
905.25
|
498.55
|
Inferred
|
454.7
|
0.65
|
0.03
|
12.53
|
0.28
|
0.12
|
0.05
|
1.08
|
2.99
|
0.13
|
183.22
|
4.04
|
525.79
|
205.66
*：1. Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources have been estimated as of 30 June 2026 in accordance with NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities.
2. 0.3% copper cut-off grade has been used to report the Mineral Resource Estimation (MRE).
3. Reported Mineral Resources contain no allowances for hanging wall or footwall contact boundary loss and dilution. No mining recovery has been applied.
4. The Mineral Resources was depleted to account for UG mining tunnel and mined-out, and current open-pit excluded.
5. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves.
6. All Mineral Resource Estimates including Cu, Mo, Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn grade and their tonnages have been rounded to reflect the imprecise nature of the estimates for each classification category, therefore totals may not appear to sum correctly due to rounding.
7. Tony (Yingting) Guo, PhD, PGeo and Chaoxian (Ian) Zhou, MSc estimated the Mineral Resources. This Mineral Resource Estimation (MRE) was estimated with an effective date of 30 June 2026, and depleted to account for annual production up until 31 December 2025.
8. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability.
For the two existing open pit mining operation and two mining areas of the underground mine at Jiama, a Mineral Reserve estimate, dated effective June 30, 2026, has been completed by CGDI in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards and Best Practice Guidelines under NI 43-101.
The Mineral Reserves are summarized in Table below.
Open-pit and Underground Mining Reserves at Jiama Project as of June 30, 2026*
|
Average Grade
|
Amount
|
Underground
|
Category
|
Amount
|
Cu
|
Mo
|
Ag
|
Au
|
CuEq
|
Cu
|
Mo
|
Ag
|
Au
|
CuEq
|
Mt
|
%
|
%
|
g/t
|
g/t
|
%
|
Mt
|
Mt
|
Moz
|
Moz
|
Mt
|
Proven
|
239.44
|
1.00
|
0.04
|
22.11
|
0.50
|
1.68
|
2.39
|
0.10
|
170.21
|
3.85
|
4.02
|
Probable
|
313.52
|
0.89
|
0.04
|
18.21
|
0.44
|
1.47
|
2.79
|
0.13
|
183.55
|
4.44
|
4.61
|
Total
|
552.97
|
0.94
|
0.04
|
19.90
|
0.46
|
1.56
|
5.20
|
0.22
|
353.79
|
8.18
|
8.63
|
Open-Pit
|
Proven
|
77.7
|
0.51
|
0.02
|
5.41
|
0.06
|
0.65
|
0.40
|
15.07
|
13.51
|
0.15
|
0.51
|
Probable
|
35
|
0.44
|
0.02
|
2.29
|
0.04
|
0.53
|
0.15
|
6.63
|
2.58
|
0.05
|
0.19
|
Total
|
112.7
|
0.49
|
0.02
|
4.44
|
0.05
|
0.61
|
0.55
|
21.7
|
16.09
|
0.18
|
0.69
*：1. The mineral reserves report date is June 30, 2026;
2. All mineral reserves are determined according to the CIM standard specified in Canadian National Standard 43-101；
3. Mineral reserves are estimated based on the following mining and economic factors:
Open-pit mining:
a) mining methods use a 5% dilution factor and a 95% mining recovery rate;
b) The overall open-pit slope is 43 degrees;
c) Copper price at $4.66 per pound;
d) Overall copper processing and recovery rate is 85%
Underground mining:
a) Mining dilution by 12%;
b) Mining losses by 15%
c) Beneficiation yield of 85%.
4. Mineral reserves: Open-pit copper equivalent grade 0.61% CuEq, underground copper equivalent grade 1.56% CuEq; CuEq = Cu+0.01*Ag+1.69*Mo+0.79*Au; Cu, 4.66 USD/lb, Mo, 20 USD/lb, Ag,40 USD/oz and Au, 2890 USD/oz.
5. The mineral reserve estimate was prepared by Dr. Siwei He, an external consultant at CGDI. He is a qualified QP under the Canadian NI43-101 standard.
A Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the JIAMA Copper Polymetallic Mine, Tibet Autonomous Region, the People's Republic of China" with an effective date of June 30, 2026 has been prepared by CGDI and will be filed on SEDAR+.
Mr. Tony Guo, a geology consultant to CGDI, a registered geologist (P.Geo) from the Province of British Columbia, Canada, a QP member of the American Mining and Metallurgical Association, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, reviewed the data supporting the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates. He also supervised the estimation work and reviewed all sections of the Technical Report relating to resource and reserve estimates. Mr. Guo has approved the scientific and technical information in this release pertaining to the Jiama Project's Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves.
Dr. He Siwei, a mining engineering consultant to CGDI, a registered Mining Engineer (P. Eng) from the Province of British Columbia, Canada, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the data for the Mineral Reserves estimates and completed the Reserves estimate of this Technical Report. Mr. He has approved the scientific or technical information pertaining to the Jiama Project's Mineral Reserves in this release.
About China Gold International Resources
China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX: 2099).
For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.
Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.