ChemX Materials Limited

ChemX Materials Limited (ASX: CMX) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of ChemX Materials Limited (‘CMX’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CMX, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 25 March 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from ChemX Materials, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:cmxchemx materialmanganese investingrare earth investing
CMX:AU
Peak Rare Earths

Major High-Grade Fluorspar Discovery

Peak Rare Earths Limited (ASX: PEK) (“Peak” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the final set of assay results from its critical minerals exploration programme, which is targeting the multi-commodity potential of the Ngualla carbonatite system.

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals

Rock Chip Assays up to 6.2% Li2O from Initial Reconnaissance

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”) is pleased to provide this update to shareholders on its initial lithium focused ground reconnaissance program completed late last year at its Mzimba South (Figure 1) and Afro Gifts (Karonga South) licence (Figure 2).

Keep reading...Show less
electric vehicle charging

What are Rare Earths Used For? (Updated 2024)

There are 17 rare earth elements (REEs) in all — 15 lanthanides plus yttrium and scandium.

It's a fairly diverse group, with each element having different applications, pricing and available supply. However, REEs are often placed in the same basket because they do not occur separately from each other in nature. Aside from that, separation is tricky — before modern methods were available, the process was too difficult and expensive to pursue.

Despite the market's complexity, it's worth taking a closer look at the different rare earths and their uses. As global governments take steps to meet energy transition goals, demand is expected to grow immensely, creating opportunities for investors with knowledge of the sector. Read on to learn more about this important group of critical metals.

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Progresses Through Heavy Rare Earth Processing as It Completes Second Milestone of Strategic US DoD Contract

Ucore Announces:

  • Successfully separating holmium through lutetium from lanthanum through dysprosium on a scale of 1000s of liters and above the targeted purity of 99% with its RapidSX™ technology Demo Plant

  • Completion of second DOD Project Milestone

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed the second milestone outlined in its US$4 million Other Transaction Agreement (the "OTA") with the US Department of Defense (the "DoD") at the Company's Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario, utilizing its 52-Stage RapidSX™ Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant") for the separation of mixed heavy and light rare earth elements ("REE") chemical concentrate feedstocks - i.e., mixed rare earth oxides (MREOs) and carbonates (MRECs).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/200305_ucoreimage1_550.jpg

Figure 1: Thousands of liters of separated rare earth chloride products: T5 Raffinate (La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm, Eu, Gd, Tb, Dy), T2 Strip One Liquor (Ho, Y, Er, Tm, Yb) and T3 Strip Two Liquor (Yb, Lu) – each tank has a 17,400 liter capacity.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/200305_ucoreimage1.jpg

The OTA is focused on the ultimate individual separation of the rare earth permanent magnet ("REPM") elements praseodymium (Pr), neodymium (Nd), terbium (Tb), and dysprosium (Dy) plus yttrium (Y) from US-friendly heavy MREO sources. Since completion of Demo Plant commissioning work in December 2023, the Company has been processing MREO under the OTA. Work under the Agreement is broken down into 10 milestones, with the completion of each milestone representing a significant step in unlocking the four primary REEs required to produce rare earth permanent magnets from a single MREO source - including highly sought after Dy which enables REPMs to operate in a high temperature environment and is nearly exclusively processed in China.

Ucore is working to change this narrative - the Company recently completed the second OTA milestone by successfully separating holmium through lutetium from lanthanum through dysprosium on a scale of 1000s of liters of separated raffinate and strip liquor products above the targeted purity of 99% (see Figure 1).

Rare earth separation and refining within the CDF is achieved through a series of separations utilizing the single RapidSX™ 52-stage Demo Plant (or "RapidSX™ Machine") for each separation[i] to isolate and purify individual rare earth REEs in combination with each of the six 17,400-liter tanks. Each of the ten OTA milestones correlates to a Project payment and seven of these relate to completion of specific separations with the two different heavy MREOs, with the remainder relating to the sourcing of feedstocks and further reporting of results. The Company expects to complete work under the OTA in Q3-2024 to be immediately followed by a similar demonstration with light MRECs through its recently announced $4.28 million Natural Resources Canada Program.

# # #

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Rare Metals to Present at the 2024 PDAC Conference

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the 2024 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Conference in Toronto, Ontario from March 3-6, 2024.

Ucore representatives will be available at the PDAC Investors Exchange, Booth #2110 from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6 and welcome the opportunity to update investors and other stakeholders on recent developments. Further, Ucore's Chairman & CEO will be presenting at the Electric Materials 2 Session, on Wednesday, March 6 at 10:25am in Room 801B.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Enova Mining Limited

Option to Acquire Potential World Class District Sized Ionic Clay Rare Earth Project

Enova Mining Ltd (ASX: ENV) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a binding option to acquire 100% of the CODA Rare Earth Prospect.

Keep reading...Show less

×