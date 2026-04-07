Check Point Software to Announce 2026 First Quarter Financial Results on April 30, 2026

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Thursday, April 30, 2026, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a video conference call with the investment community at 8:30 AM EST5:30 AM PST on April 30, 2026. A live video webcast of the call will be hosted on the company's website at http:www.checkpoint.comir.
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About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a global cyber security leader protecting more than 100,000 organizations worldwide. Its mission is to secure enterprises' AI transformation. With a prevention-first approach and an open ecosystem architecture, Check Point helps organizations block advanced threats, prioritize exposures, and automate security operations across complex digital environments. The unified architecture simplifies protection across hybrid networks, multi-cloud environments, digital workspaces, and AI systems. Structured around four strategic pillars, Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management, and AI Security, Check Point delivers consistent protection and visibility across multivendor environments, enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation without increasing complexity.
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SOURCE Check Point Software Technologies