Check Point Software to Announce 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results on October 28, 2025

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd . (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a video conference call with the investment community at 8:30 AM EST5:30 AM PST on October 28, 2025. A live video webcast of the call will be hosted on the company's website at http:www.checkpoint.comir .

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( www.checkpoint.com ) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point's prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.

INVESTOR CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT:
Kip E. Meintzer Gil Messing
Check Point Software Check Point Software
+1.650.628.2040 +1.650.628.2260
ir@checkpoint.com press@checkpoint.com

Check Point Software Technologies is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor. The company offers solutions for network, endpoint, cloud, and mobile security in addition to security management. Check Point, a software specialist, sells to enterprises, businesses, and consumers. At the end of 2020, 45% of its revenue was from the Americas, 43% from Europe, and 12% from Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The firm, based in Tel Aviv, Israel, was founded in 1993 and has about 5,000 employees.

