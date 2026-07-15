Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club Opens at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

New lounge in Terminal D brings elevated dining, a signature bar, wellness offerings and locally inspired design
Chase announced its Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) will open tomorrow, July 16, 2026. Located post-security in Terminal D by Gate D25, the new lounge offers a premium retreat for Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers. Opening at DFW lets Chase Sapphire meet cardmembers where they travel most, as the Dallas–Fort Worth area continues to grow year over year as a top destination for Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers.
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"Dallas–Fort Worth is a region built on bold ambition, warm Texas hospitality and a distinctive sense of place, and those qualities are reflected throughout our new Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club," said Dana Pouwels, Head of Airport Lounge Benefits at Chase. "As Chase continues to deepen its commitment to North Texas, we're proud to bring Sapphire Reserve cardmembers an elevated travel experience that reflects the scale and energy of the region, while celebrating its pioneering spirit, local flavor and rich cultural identity. From dishes inspired by the flavors of the Lone Star State to design that echoes the area's blend of Western heritage and modern skyline, every detail, including the lounge network's first-ever whiskey lounge, reflects Dallas–Fort Worth."
DALLAS – FORT WORTH TOUCHES SHINE THROUGH
The split-level lounge spans 18,000 square feet, where guests can enjoy a full bar and dedicated family spaces, including a family room and private nursing room. Guests can also book rest pods, Face Haus facials and showers. To support guests' wellness journeys, Peloton stretches and meditations created exclusively for the lounge will be available on guests' phones and tablets, launching first in Dallas and subsequently available across the full Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club network.
Throughout the space, guests will find locally inspired design touches, including leather accents, Texas natural elements and subtle nods to Dallas sports. Those touches extend to a signature bar with a glowing, tiered brass canopy and a sleek stone countertop that doubles as a charging station, pairing the lounge network's distinctive design with the region's blend of Dallas modernity and Fort Worth Western heritage.
Chase recently announced a partnership with the Dallas Mavericks, designating JPMorganChase as the Official Jersey Patch and Banking Partner of the franchise. The partnership reflects the firm's continued investment in Dallas and will bring together fan experiences, community initiatives and support for local entrepreneurs across North Texas.
MODERN TEXAS FARE & WHISKEY LOUNGE
A chef partnership with Encina, the popular Bishop Arts District restaurant, brings guests Texas-rooted flavors with a modern American influence. Selections from The Infatuation-approved kitchen include blue corn butterscotch pancakes in the mornings and a slab bacon dish with cheddar grits in the afternoons. Guests can also enjoy locally roasted coffee from Cherry Coffee, a women-owned coffee shop located in Fort Worth's historic Near Southside neighborhood on Magnolia Avenue. At the bar, guests may also enjoy a curated wine list from Parcelle, along with signature and regionally inspired cocktails. The beverage program highlights local offerings across spirits, cocktails and beer, including selections from breweries throughout the state of Texas.
The lounge also features a dedicated whiskey lounge, complete with a whiskey cart that offers guided pairings, a featured cocktail and a handpicked selection of Texas whiskeys, including a custom barrel selection exclusive to the lounge. Featuring two original murals by Dallas artist Kyle Bunting, the tucked-away space delivers a refined, lounge-within-a-lounge sports-watching experience that nods to Dallas–Fort Worth football culture.
ACCESS TO CHASE SAPPHIRE LOUNGE BY THE CLUB
Chase Sapphire Reserve , Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business (primary cardmembers), J.P. Morgan Reserve ® and The Ritz-Carlton™ Credit Card primary cardmembers and authorized users have access to the Chase Sapphire Reserve Lounge Network, with Sapphire Reserve, Sapphire Reserve for Business and J.P. Morgan Reserve cardmembers able to bring up to two guests per visit at no charge (additional guests are $27; children under two are free). Eligible cardmembers also receive complimentary Priority Pass™ Select membership, providing access to more than 1,300 airport lounges worldwide by presenting their physical card or digital Priority Pass membership and a departing boarding pass within three hours of scheduled departure. In addition, Sapphire Reserve cardmembers can access more than 20 select Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges and Air Canada Cafés when traveling on a Star Alliance airline.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve Lounge Network continues to grow with a new lounge location planned to open at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) within the next year. Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club locations are brought to life in collaboration with Airport Dimensions, the industry experts in global airport lounges and experiences.
To learn more about Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club, including existing locations, visit chase.com/sapphireairportlounge .
About Chase
Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with operations worldwide, assets of $5 trillion and $375 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2026. Chase serves more than 87 million consumers and 7.5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,100 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 14,500 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.
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Media Contact
Sarah Critides
sarah.critides@chase.com