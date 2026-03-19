Chase Returns to Pacific Palisades One Year After Wildfire

Grand opening reaffirms commitment to local customers, small businesses and neighborhood recovery

Chase today opened its new Pacific Palisades branch nearly a year after the 2025 Southern California wildfires destroyed the previous location. The 5,500‑plus‑square‑foot space offers a larger, modern environment designed for convenience, accessibility and community engagement.

"Reopening this branch is an important milestone for our team and our community," said Maria Garcia, California head for the Consumer Bank, Chase. "We're honored to welcome our neighbors back in person, and we're committed to serving our customers, supporting local businesses, and working together to build a resilient future for Pacific Palisades."

For 135 years, JPMorganChase has extended access to essential financial services in communities across California—connecting people to affordable products, empowering businesses and families to reach their goals, and providing stability in both prosperous and challenging times.

Support in the wake of the wildfires

Following the fire, the team moved quickly to a temporary location to maintain in‑person services while the new branch was rebuilt.

In January 2025, as wildfires spread through Los Angeles, JPMorganChase provided more than $2 million in emergency philanthropic support to the American Red Cross, the California Community Foundation, and the United Way of Greater Los Angeles to aid immediate relief and recovery. To help customers manage unexpected expenses during evacuations and service disruptions, the firm also offered fee relief. In affected California ZIP codes, Chase provided select fee refunds, hardship support, and deferred loan payments to help small businesses reopen, retain staff, and stabilize cash flow.

Beyond immediate relief, JPMorganChase committed nearly $7 million to support housing recovery, small businesses, and long-term community rebuilding.

  • Housing recovery: $4 million invested, including $3 million to Neighborhood Housing Services of Los Angeles County and $1 million to the California Community Foundation; home‑lending relief in Altadena and Pacific Palisades (forbearance, loan modifications, insurance‑claims assistance).

  • Small business support: Deferred loan payments and $1.25 million in philanthropic capital to Pacific Community Ventures and Inclusive Action for the City to help reopen, rehire and restore local jobs.

  • Community and employee impact: 4,000+ employee volunteer hours in 2025; $500,000 in matched donations; additional grants of $1 million to The Center by Lendistry and $130,000 to Pasadena Community Foundation's Altadena Builds Back Foundation.

A branch designed for the community

The branch is designed for a smooth, comfortable visit with weekday hours Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., on‑site valet parking, complimentary Wi‑Fi and two ATMs for quick transactions. A streamlined Customer Transaction Line supports everyday banking, while two floors are dedicated areas where customers can sit down for relaxed conversations or meet privately with a banker for a more personal, in-branch experience.

"We never stopped serving our customers," said Ana Rosales, branch manager, Chase Pacific Palisades. "From temporary operations to today's opening, our team has been here for our neighbors and focused on what this community needs most."

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with operations worldwide, assets of $4.4 trillion and $362 billion in stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2025. Chase serves more than 86 million consumers and 7.4 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: more than 5,000 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, nearly 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com .

Rubi Barragan
rubi.barragan@jpmchase.com
213-422-0990

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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