Chase Freedom® Announces Q4 2026 5% Cash Back Categories: Grocery Stores, Dining and American Red Cross Donations

Chase Freedom offers 5% cash back across activated categories helping cardmembers earn more on everyday purchases that carry into the holidays

Today, Chase announced that Chase Freedom and Chase Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn 5% cash back at grocery stores (excluding Walmart ® and Target ® ), on dining purchases and donations to the American Red Cross, from October 1 through December 31, 2026 on up to $1,500 in combined purchases. The new categories help cardmembers earn rewards on their everyday purchases and charitable giving after activating.

"Freedom is designed to help cardmembers earn more in the categories that fit their everyday lives," said Wittney Rachlin, General Manager of Chase Freedom. "This quarter, 5% cash back on grocery stores and dining gives cardmembers more value during a season filled with holiday meals, hosting and time around the table—while eligible American Red Cross donations offer another way to earn while giving back."

With Chase Freedom, every purchase can give cardmembers more. Cardmembers earn cash back on every purchase and have the freedom to redeem rewards however they like. Cardmembers have until December 14, 2026, to activate these categories.

Chase Freedom Flex Q4 2026 Rotating Categories:

  • Grocery Stores i : Cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases. Great for weeknight dinners, school snacks, ingredients for cozy comfort food, as well as holiday dinner hosting. Walmart ® and Target ® are excluded.
  • Dining ii : Cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on dining purchases. A great way to get rewarded for game-day bites and dinner out when the temperature drops.
  • American Red Cross iii : Cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on eligible donations to the American Red Cross . This encourages giving back in the fall by providing relief and comfort to people facing emergencies.

5% is earned on up to $1,500 on combined purchases in the bonus categories each quarter.

Chase Freedom Flex Cardmembers Earn Cash Back Year-Round

In addition to these rotating categories, Chase Freedom Flex cardmembers always earn:

  • 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase Travel
  • 3% cash back on dining at restaurants (including takeout and eligible delivery services)*
  • 3% cash back on drugstore purchases
  • 1% cash back on all other purchases

Chase Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can activate their 5% cash back quarterly category offer by visiting ChaseBonus.com today.

To apply for a Freedom Flex card, visit chase.com/chasefreedom . For more information on categories and featured merchants, Flex customers can visit Chase.freedom/flex-learnmore and Chase Freedom customers can visit Chase.freedom/freedomfive-learnmore .

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with operations worldwide, assets of $5 trillion and $375 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2026. Chase serves more than 87 million consumers and 7.5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,100 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 14,500 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com .

i Merchants in this category include supermarkets, merchants that offer a full-service grocery line of merchandise including a deli and bakery as well as smaller grocery stores. Delivery service merchants will be included if they classify as a grocery store merchant. Some merchants that sell grocery items are not included in this category; for example, larger stores that sell a wide variety of goods and groceries, such as Walmart and Target, wholesale clubs, warehouse clubs, discount stores and some smaller merchants such as drugstores, and merchants that specialize in only a few grocery items. Purchases made at gas stations from merchants who also operate grocery stores are not included in this category.

ii Dining: This category's merchants' primary business is sit-down or eat-in dining, including fast food restaurants and fine dining establishments. Delivery and takeout services will be included if they classify as a restaurant merchant. Merchants that sell food and drinks located within facilities such as sports stadiums, hotels and casinos, theme parks, grocery and department stores will not be included in this category unless the merchant has set up such purchases to be classified in a restaurant category. Bakeries, caterers, meal kit delivery services, and gift card merchants are not included in the category.

* Please note, if dining is a quarterly bonus category in a given quarter that you activate, you can earn both the 3% dining offer and the 5% quarterly bonus offer on eligible dining purchases simultaneously until you reach the applicable spend cap(s). However, because the 5% quarterly bonus is earned as 4% additional Cash Back on top of the 1% base Cash Back , and the 3% dining offer is earned as 2% additional Cash Back on top of the 1% base Cash Back , the base 1% Cash Back is earned only once per purchase. As a result, the most you will earn on eligible dining purchases during that quarter is 7% total Cash Back : 1% on every purchase, plus 4% through the quarterly bonus, plus 2% through the dining offer. Additional Cash Back will appear on your billing statement in a separate line from base Cash Back.

iii American Red Cross: To ensure your charitable donation is eligible for the 5% total Cash Back reward, be sure to donate directly through American Red Cross official channels using the links provided here or on the Merchant List page. https://www.redcross.org/chase

Media Contact
Janet Vasquez
janet.vasquez@chase.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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