Chase Freedom® Announces Q2 2026 5% Cash Back Categories: Amazon, Whole Foods Market, Chase Travel? and Feeding America®

5% cash back categories for Chase Freedom Flex and Chase Freedom cardmembers include purchases at Amazon and Whole Foods Market, travel booked through Chase Travel and donations to Feeding America

Today, Chase announced that Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on Amazon, Whole Foods Market and Chase Travel purchases, plus donations to Feeding America from April 1 through June 30, 2026. The new categories are versatile and practical for day-to-day spending, so cardmembers can start planning everything from next week's grocery haul to springtime vacations.

"We're meeting our cardmembers where they shop, explore and give," said Wittney Rachlin, General Manager of Chase Freedom. "That's why we've selected Amazon and Whole Foods Market, Chase Travel and donations to Feeding America as our Q2 5% categories."

With Chase Freedom, every moment and transaction gives cardmembers more: cash back on every purchase and the freedom to redeem rewards however they like.

Chase Freedom Flex Q2 2026:

  • Amazon and Whole Foods Market 1 : Cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on eligible purchases at Amazon and Whole Foods Market. This includes items like luggage, clothing, travel accessories, home essentials and fresh groceries, helping cardmembers earn on everyday shopping and spring travel needs .
  • Chase Travel 2 : Earn 5% cash back on travel purchases made through ChaseTravel.com, including flights, hotels, car rentals, cruises and more.
  • Feeding America 3 : Cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on donations to Feeding America , helping to provide meals to people facing hunger across the country.

On What Categories Can Chase Freedom Flex Cardmembers Earn Cash Back Year-round?

In addition to these rotating categories, Chase Freedom Flex cardmembers always earn:

  • 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase Travel
  • 3% cash back on dining at restaurants (including takeout and eligible delivery services)
  • 3% cash back on drugstore purchases
  • 1% cash back on all other purchases

For more information on participating merchants and how to activate Chase Freedom and Freedom Flex's quarterly category offer, visit Chase.com/FreedomFive or Chase.com/FreedomFlex .

About Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.4 trillion in assets and $362 billion in stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2025. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com .

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1 Amazon: The Amazon.com category includes purchases made at Amazon.com (including digital downloads, Amazon.com Gift Cards, Amazon Fresh orders, Amazon Prime subscriptions, and items sold by third-party merchants through Amazon.com's marketplace) and Whole Foods Market (including physical Whole Foods Market, and the website accessible at www.wholefoodsmarket.com ). The Amazon.com category does not include (i) purchases from merchants using Amazon Pay, (ii) purchases made at international Amazon retail sites (including but not limited to Amazon.ca, Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.de, Amazon.fr, or Amazon.co.jp), or any other website operated by Amazon, (iii) purchases made at international Whole Foods Market sites, (iv) purchases of Whole Foods Market products or services through third-party sites such as Eventbrite, Instacart, Google Express and Shipt, (v) online purchases of Whole Foods Market (including through buyatab.com), event tickets or classes, (vi) purchases from certain third-party vendors operating at Whole Foods Market sites, (vii) purchases of massage services at any Whole Foods Market site, or (viii) purchases from Spa@Ink, in each case in Amazon's sole discretion.

2 Chase Travel: This category includes prepaid travel purchases made on chasetravel.com or by calling the number on the back of your card to book. Eligible travel purchases include airline tickets, hotels, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours. Any items or charges not paid for on chasetravel.com or by calling the number on the back of your card will not qualify. Travel purchases through FROSCH and its family of travel companies will not qualify even if you call the number on the back of your card to book. Any portion of your purchase paid for using points will not qualify.

3 Feeding America: To ensure your charitable donation is eligible for the 5% Cash Back reward, be sure to donate directly through Feeding America's official channels using the links provided here or on the Merchant List page. Local chapters may not be eligible due to transaction processing procedures.

Media Contact:
Colton Moore
colton.moore@chase.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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