Chase Expands Digital Hub for Small Businesses with New Innovative Tools and Insights

New capabilities bring business credit visibility and customer analytics into one place to help owners run, plan, and grow their businesses
Chase today announced new capabilities for small businesses that expand its integrated digital hub in Chase for Business mobile and online, bringing together tools owners can use to manage and grow their businesses in one place. The updates include the launch of Business Credit Journey℠, a complimentary tool that helps owners monitor and strengthen business credit, and expanded availability of Customer Insights, an analytics experience that provides visibility into customer and local market trends.
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Client Spotlight (1): "As a small business owner, I was so focused on day-to-day operations that I wasn't paying attention to my business credit score. This tool helped me better understand my score and why it matters. Now I track it regularly and feel more confident as I work toward growing my business and accessing more capital." Amado De La Torre, Founder and Owner, Chicago Hot Dogs, San Antonio, TX.
These enhancements reflect Chase's broader investment in services that go beyond traditional banking. By combining banking tools with actionable insights and time-saving features, Chase is helping small businesses make informed decisions, plan ahead, and pursue growth opportunities within one connected digital experience.
According to a Chase survey of small business owners, only 49% have checked their business's credit score, highlighting the need for more accessible tools and guidance that help owners better understand and manage their businesses.
"Small business owners are making important decisions every day, and innovation should deliver practical solutions – not just new features," said Jameson Troutman, Head of Product for Chase for Business. "With Business Credit Journey℠ and other tools in Chase for Business mobile and online, we're giving owners clearer visibility into their business so they can plan ahead, respond to change, and grow with confidence."
Helping Owners Better Understand Business Credit
In the Chase survey, 80% of small business owners said a strong business credit score can unlock easier access to credit. A strong business credit profile can support financing opportunities and long-term growth, yet many owners may not monitor it regularly or fully understand the factors that impact it.
Business Credit Journey℠ was built to make business credit more accessible and actionable – so owners can stay informed, identify changes early, and take steps to strengthen their profile over time. It also makes it easy for owners to view their business and personal credit information in one place.
Key features include:
- Business credit monitoring to help owners track changes over time
- Access to two business credit scores provided by Dun & Bradstreet – the Dun & Bradstreet ® Small Business Financial Exchange Score and the Dun & Bradstreet ® Delinquency Predictor Score – with no hard credit check
- Email notifications when scores change, plus insights into what may be driving those changes
- Educational guides on how business credit works, how to establish or improve it, and key factors lenders consider
- Easy enrollment that does not affect business credit scores
Business Credit Journey℠ is available as a complimentary digital tool from Chase for Business in Chase for Business mobile and online. Learn more here
Built-in Analytics to Help Owners Make Smarter Moves
Customer Insights helps business owners better understand customer behavior and local market activity through aggregated, anonymized data and trends, designed to support everyday decision-making while protecting consumer privacy.
Customer Insights, launched for Chase Payment Solutions clients in 2021 and expanded to business checking customers in 2024, is now available to Chase small business credit card customers.
"Customer Insights is an innovative solution that helps businesses run more efficiently and make smarter, data-driven decisions using insights they haven't had access to before," said Jenny Shum, General Manager of Chase Small Business Card. "We're committed to delivering the value and expertise small businesses need to invest and grow their business, beyond our business card's rich rewards, purchasing power and payment flexibility."
Capabilities include:
- Tracking sales trends and growth in the business's industry and location to inform operational decisions
- Exploring demographic trends such as age, gender, and income across top-performing markets
- Understanding purchase behavior, including spend, time of purchase, and channel (online vs. in-store)
- Identifying where top customers are concentrated geographically to inform marketing strategy and location decisions
Customer Insights is now available to all Chase small business credit card customers at no additional cost within Chase for Business mobile and online. Learn more here
Supporting Small Businesses Beyond Banking
These enhancements are part of Chase's ongoing investment in services designed to help small businesses run and grow. Through its integrated digital experience in Chase for Business mobile and online, Chase brings together banking, payments, cash flow management, customer insights, retirement solutions, and other financial tools to help business owners manage operations and plan for what's next.
About Chase
Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with operations worldwide, assets of $4.9 trillion and $364 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2026. Chase serves nearly 87 million consumers and 7.5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: more than 5,000 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, nearly 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com .
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1 Opinions, findings or experiences included in this communication or provided via linked videos are those of the customer and not those of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. or any of its affiliates and may not be representative of all views or what all customers may achieve. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. nor any of its affiliates are liable for decisions made or actions taken in reliance on any of the testimonial information provided.
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Media Contact
Chaffon Davis
chaffon.davis@chase.com