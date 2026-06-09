Chase Expands Digital Hub for Small Businesses with New Innovative Tools and Insights

New capabilities bring business credit visibility and customer analytics into one place to help owners run, plan, and grow their businesses

Chase today announced new capabilities for small businesses that expand its integrated digital hub in Chase for Business mobile and online, bringing together tools owners can use to manage and grow their businesses in one place. The updates include the launch of Business Credit Journey℠, a complimentary tool that helps owners monitor and strengthen business credit, and expanded availability of Customer Insights, an analytics experience that provides visibility into customer and local market trends.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609784520/en/

Client Spotlight (1):

Client Spotlight (1): "As a small business owner, I was so focused on day-to-day operations that I wasn't paying attention to my business credit score. This tool helped me better understand my score and why it matters. Now I track it regularly and feel more confident as I work toward growing my business and accessing more capital." Amado De La Torre, Founder and Owner, Chicago Hot Dogs, San Antonio, TX.

These enhancements reflect Chase's broader investment in services that go beyond traditional banking. By combining banking tools with actionable insights and time-saving features, Chase is helping small businesses make informed decisions, plan ahead, and pursue growth opportunities within one connected digital experience.

According to a Chase survey of small business owners, only 49% have checked their business's credit score, highlighting the need for more accessible tools and guidance that help owners better understand and manage their businesses.

"Small business owners are making important decisions every day, and innovation should deliver practical solutions – not just new features," said Jameson Troutman, Head of Product for Chase for Business. "With Business Credit Journey℠ and other tools in Chase for Business mobile and online, we're giving owners clearer visibility into their business so they can plan ahead, respond to change, and grow with confidence."

Helping Owners Better Understand Business Credit

In the Chase survey, 80% of small business owners said a strong business credit score can unlock easier access to credit. A strong business credit profile can support financing opportunities and long-term growth, yet many owners may not monitor it regularly or fully understand the factors that impact it.

Business Credit Journey℠ was built to make business credit more accessible and actionable – so owners can stay informed, identify changes early, and take steps to strengthen their profile over time. It also makes it easy for owners to view their business and personal credit information in one place.

Key features include:

  • Business credit monitoring to help owners track changes over time
  • Access to two business credit scores provided by Dun & Bradstreet – the Dun & Bradstreet ® Small Business Financial Exchange Score and the Dun & Bradstreet ® Delinquency Predictor Score – with no hard credit check
  • Email notifications when scores change, plus insights into what may be driving those changes
  • Educational guides on how business credit works, how to establish or improve it, and key factors lenders consider
  • Easy enrollment that does not affect business credit scores

Business Credit Journey℠ is available as a complimentary digital tool from Chase for Business in Chase for Business mobile and online. Learn more here

Built-in Analytics to Help Owners Make Smarter Moves

Customer Insights helps business owners better understand customer behavior and local market activity through aggregated, anonymized data and trends, designed to support everyday decision-making while protecting consumer privacy.

Customer Insights, launched for Chase Payment Solutions clients in 2021 and expanded to business checking customers in 2024, is now available to Chase small business credit card customers.

"Customer Insights is an innovative solution that helps businesses run more efficiently and make smarter, data-driven decisions using insights they haven't had access to before," said Jenny Shum, General Manager of Chase Small Business Card. "We're committed to delivering the value and expertise small businesses need to invest and grow their business, beyond our business card's rich rewards, purchasing power and payment flexibility."

Capabilities include:

  • Tracking sales trends and growth in the business's industry and location to inform operational decisions
  • Exploring demographic trends such as age, gender, and income across top-performing markets
  • Understanding purchase behavior, including spend, time of purchase, and channel (online vs. in-store)
  • Identifying where top customers are concentrated geographically to inform marketing strategy and location decisions

Customer Insights is now available to all Chase small business credit card customers at no additional cost within Chase for Business mobile and online. Learn more here

Supporting Small Businesses Beyond Banking

These enhancements are part of Chase's ongoing investment in services designed to help small businesses run and grow. Through its integrated digital experience in Chase for Business mobile and online, Chase brings together banking, payments, cash flow management, customer insights, retirement solutions, and other financial tools to help business owners manage operations and plan for what's next.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with operations worldwide, assets of $4.9 trillion and $364 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2026. Chase serves nearly 87 million consumers and 7.5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: more than 5,000 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, nearly 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com .

1 Opinions, findings or experiences included in this communication or provided via linked videos are those of the customer and not those of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. or any of its affiliates and may not be representative of all views or what all customers may achieve. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. nor any of its affiliates are liable for decisions made or actions taken in reliance on any of the testimonial information provided.

Media Contact
Chaffon Davis
chaffon.davis@chase.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

jpmorgan & chase coJPMnyse:jpmfintech investing
JPM
The Conversation (0)
Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update

Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. Dear shareholders, We provide this update with conviction that value-driving developments ahead will open a new chapter in Sirona's history. Admittedly, we expected... Keep Reading...
rodan and fields animal testing

/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q2 2021/

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. Dear shareholders, We are providing this update along with our quarterly results. We will continue to provide an update each quarter and will update our milestone... Keep Reading...
Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q2 2021

Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q2 2021

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. Dear shareholders, We are providing this update along with our quarterly results. We will continue to provide an update each quarter and will update our milestone... Keep Reading...
/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q1 2021/

/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q1 2021/

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. We continue to make substantial progress with core deliverables. TFC-1067 Rodan + Fields (R+F) is completing the final stages in preparation to launch one of their... Keep Reading...
Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q1 2021

Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q1 2021

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. We continue to make substantial progress with core deliverables. TFC-1067 Rodan + Fields (R+F) is completing the final stages in preparation to launch one of their... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lexaria's Animal Study Examining Next-Generation GLP-1 drugs is Underway.

Lexaria's Animal Study Examining Next-Generation GLP-1 drugs is Underway

LaFleur Announces Closing of Bought Deal Equity Offerings for Gross Proceeds of C$11 Million

Miivo Closes Acquisition of Tandem Partners

Related News

copper investing

Eldorado Gold Begins Copper Production at McIlvenna Bay

precious metals investing

LaFleur Announces Closing of Bought Deal Equity Offerings for Gross Proceeds of C$11 Million

energy investing

Generation to Present on the Emerging Growth Conference on June 11, 2026

precious metals investing

Sirios Launches Drilling Campaign at Cheechoo

base metals investing

Steadright To Purchase 80% Of Moroccan Antimony Company

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa Outlines Path to Prove Out the Springbok District

precious metals investing

SRANAN GOLD Mobilizes Crews to Lawatino Gold Project While Tapanahony Drilling Continues