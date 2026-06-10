Charles Schwab Foundation Expands Partnership with SIFMA Foundation to Broaden Access to Credible Investing Education Nationwide

Multi year investment supports hands-on investing education for youth, schools, and communities

Key Takeaways:

  • $2.85 million, multi‑year expansion of partnership with SIFMA Foundation
  • Increased access to high‑quality, credible investing education for students nationwide
  • Charles Schwab Foundation commits more than $20 million to support financial literacy nonprofits over next three years

At a time when speculative financial products and get‑rich‑quick schemes are increasingly available to young people, Charles Schwab Foundation today announced a $2.85 million, multi‑year expansion of its partnership with SIFMA Foundation to broaden access to high‑quality, credible investing education for students nationwide.

The expanded investment builds on a nearly decade‑long partnership between Charles Schwab Foundation and SIFMA Foundation and advances a shared focus on equipping young people with trusted investing knowledge in an increasingly complex financial landscape.

Through this funding, Charles Schwab Foundation is supporting SIFMA Foundation's multi-year plans to reach more young people, including expanding the following key programs:

  • The integration of SIFMA Foundation's Stock Market Game™ into Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Money Matters curriculum, pairing SIFMA Foundation's expertise with BGCA's unparalleled reach to bring hands‑on learning to millions more young people nationwide.
  • The Capitol Hill Challenge™, a national financial education and investing competition that matches public middle and high school students with Members of Congress to build real‑world financial and investing knowledge and civic engagement, with an emphasis on schools serving students from under-resourced communities that are less likely to have access to investing education and hands-on experience.
  • The Stock Market Game™ Summer Session, extending investing education beyond the school year into homes, camps, libraries, and community spaces to enable students to continue practicing investing skills while they are out of school.

"Today's young people are navigating more financial information and misinformation than ever before," said Chris Wyse, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Chair of the Board of Charles Schwab Foundation. "In this environment, it's critical that students learn the difference between speculation and investing, hype and fundamentals. By expanding our partnership with SIFMA Foundation and integrating The Stock Market Game™ into trusted programs like Boys & Girls Clubs' Money Matters, we're helping young people build real knowledge, confidence, and decision‑making skills that support their financial futures."

"This expanded partnership allows us to significantly increase the scale and reach of investing education for young people," said Melanie Mortimer, President of SIFMA Foundation. "With support from Charles Schwab Foundation, we're meeting students where they are with engaging, credible programs that build lasting understanding of investing and its role in long‑term financial well‑being."

The investment in SIFMA Foundation is part of Charles Schwab Foundation's broader commitment to youth financial education. Over the next three years, the Foundation has committed more than $20 million to support nonprofit partners focused on building financial knowledge, confidence, and practical skills for young people across the country.

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com. Follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Charles Schwab Foundation

Charles Schwab Foundation is an independent nonprofit public benefit corporation, funded by The Charles Schwab Corporation and classified by the IRS as a charity under section 501 c 3. Its mission is to help people of all backgrounds achieve brighter futures by advancing financial literacy and fostering stronger communities. More information is available at www.schwabmoneywise.com/foundation .

Charles Schwab Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, private foundation funded by The Charles Schwab Corporation. It is not part of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. or its parent company, The Charles Schwab Corporation. The Foundation and The Charles Schwab Corporation and its affiliates are unaffiliated with SIFMA Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

About the SIFMA Foundation

The SIFMA Foundation is dedicated to expanding economic opportunity by increasing financial knowledge and access for individuals of all backgrounds. Through the support of educators, families, industry partners, and the financial services community, the Foundation delivers engaging financial education programs that build life skills, academic achievement, and long-term financial confidence. Since 1977, its flagship program, The Stock Market Game™, has helped nearly 24 million students develop investing knowledge, critical thinking skills, and an understanding of the global marketplace.

In addition to The Stock Market Game™, the Foundation offers free programs such as the Summer Stock Market Game and Family InvestQuest™ (Family IQ), which help young people and families learn about saving, investing, compound growth, and wealth-building through hands-on, accessible experiences. Together, these programs encourage lifelong financial well-being, support learning beyond the classroom, and empower participants to make informed financial decisions for the future. For more information, visit www.sifma.org/foundation , www.stockmarketgame.org , or www.familyinvestquest.org .

0626-UXB0

MEDIA CONTACT:
Stephanie Corns
Charles Schwab
Phone: 415-539-7001
Email: stephanie.corns@schwab.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

charles schwabSCHWNYSE: SCHWfintech investing
SCHW
The Conversation (0)
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Acquires Additional Mineral Claims to Expand Its McKenzie East Gold Project in Quebec's Val-d'Or Mining District

Metalsource Mining Intersects 434 g/t AgEq Over 10.64 Metres at Silver Hill, Including 2.1kg/t AgEq, While Continuing to Expand Mineralization Along Strike and at Depth

Fathom Announces Assays from Metasedimentary Hosted Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Mineralization at the Gochager Lake Project

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Files NI 43-101 Technical Report For the Marysvale Uranium Mines Project, Utah

Related News

oil and gas investing

Oil Prices Rebound as Hormuz Hopes Clash With US Strikes

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Acquires Additional Mineral Claims to Expand Its McKenzie East Gold Project in Quebec's Val-d'Or Mining District

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Intersects 434 g/t AgEq Over 10.64 Metres at Silver Hill, Including 2.1kg/t AgEq, While Continuing to Expand Mineralization Along Strike and at Depth

base metals investing

Fathom Announces Assays from Metasedimentary Hosted Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Mineralization at the Gochager Lake Project

energy investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Files NI 43-101 Technical Report For the Marysvale Uranium Mines Project, Utah

oil and gas investing

CHARBONE decroche un contrat d'approvisionnement en hydrogene a long terme avec Hone Inc. pour soutenir les solutions energetiques propres pour l'industrie du divertissement

oil and gas investing

CHARBONE Secures Long-Term Hydrogen Supply Contract with Hone Inc. to Support Clean Energy Solutions for the Entertainment Industry