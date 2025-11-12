Charles Schwab Celebrates More Than Ten Years of Employee Skills-Based Volunteerism, Surpassing $4 Million in Pro Bono Community Investments

Employees contribute thousands of pro bono hours each year to strengthen Dallas–Fort Worth nonprofits and small businesses
Charles Schwab celebrates more than a decade of its annual signature skills-based volunteer program, which empowers employees to share their professional expertise with local nonprofits and small businesses. Since its launch, the initiative has grown into Schwab's cornerstone skills-based community effort, surpassing $4 million in pro bono community investments.
Within the past month, more than 100 Schwab employees volunteered thousands of hours of their professional and personal expertise to support nearly 20 nonprofits and small businesses in the Dallas–Fort Worth region. Employees applied their expertise in strategy, finance, human resources, and technology to help nonprofit and small-business partners strengthen their operations and increase their capabilities. With enhanced capabilities, organizations can hire more staff, launch new programs, and deliver stronger services to more people in their communities.
�For over a decade, Charles Schwab has helped strengthen communities across the country by providing skills-based volunteerism that taps into our employees' expertise and interests. We are incredibly proud to commit our time, talent and financial resources to make a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work," said Paul Woolway, Chief Executive Officer of Charles Schwab Bank, SSB, and leader of the Community Banking team that supports Schwab's local communities through financial solutions, community partnerships, and skills-based volunteer opportunities. "Through skills-based volunteerism, we are able to bring our passion and expertise to bear for local nonprofits and small businesses, learn and grow together in the process, and as a result build a thriving community. It's a win-win-win."
"Over the past several years, partnering with Schwab employees has allowed us to address our community development challenges more effectively and strengthen support for South Dallas businesses," said Julie Saqueton, Community Development Director at St. Philip's School and Community Center. "Schwab employees contribute not only their time and expertise, but also their passion, which has elevated our services and operations. This partnership demonstrates what it truly means to invest in the future of our community."
Beyond skills-based volunteerism, Schwab employees volunteer hundreds of thousands of hours annually, supported by company programs that include paid volunteer time off and charitable donation matching. In 2024, Charles Schwab contributed more than $21 million in community giving .
About Charles Schwab
At Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW), we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. Our history of challenging the status quo in our industry has led to innovations that benefit investors, as well as the advisors and employers who serve them. For more information, visit www.aboutschwab.com . Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn , and Instagram .
About Charles Schwab Foundation
Charles Schwab Foundation is an independent nonprofit public benefit corporation, funded by The Charles Schwab Corporation and classified by the IRS as a charity under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Foundation is neither a part of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC) nor its parent company, The Charles Schwab Corporation. Its mission is to help people of all backgrounds achieve brighter futures by advancing financial literacy and fostering stronger communities. More information is available at http://www.schwabmoneywise.com/foundation .
Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. and St. Philip's School and Community Center are separate unaffiliated companies and are not responsible for each other's services or policies.
1025-0PB4
