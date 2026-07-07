CHAMPION IRON PROVIDES NOTICE OF FIRST QUARTER FY2027 RESULTS, CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS, AND DATE OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

SYDNEY, July 8, 2026 - Champion Iron Limited (ASX: CIA) (TSX: CIA) (OTCQX: CIAFF) ("Champion" or the "Company") announces that it will be hosting a conference call and webcast on July 30, 2026, at 9:00 AM (Montréal time) 11:00 PM (Sydney time) with its senior management, during which they will review the Company's operational and financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, of the financial year ending March 31, 2027.
Champion's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, will be released prior to the conference call and webcast, and will be available in the "Financial & Regulatory Reports" section of the Company's website at www.championiron.com, under the Company's profile on the ASX at www.asx.com.au and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible for a period of 90 days through Champion's website at www.championiron.com/investors/events-presentations.
Access to the Conference Call:
|
Tel. local & overseas:
|
(+1) 416 945 7677
|
Tel. North America:
|
(+1) 888 699 1199
|
Tel. Australia:
|
(+61) 2 8017 1385
|
Webcast:
|
Replay overseas:
|
(+1) 289 819 1450
|
Replay N. America:
|
(+1) 888 660 6345
|
Replay passcode:
|
84810 #
|
Replay expiration:
|
Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 11:59 PM (Montréal time) /
Champion also confirms that its annual meeting of shareholders will be held on August 26, 2026, at 5:00 PM (Montréal time) / August 27, 2026, 7:00 AM (Sydney time), and that the last date for director nominations will be July 16, 2026, by 3:00 AM (Montréal time) / 5:00 PM (Sydney time). Additional information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders will be announced prior to the event.
About Champion Iron Limited
Champion is a high-purity iron ore producer with operations in Canada and Norway. Through Quebec Iron Ore Inc., Champion owns and operates the Bloom Lake Mining Complex located on the south end of the Labrador Trough, approximately 13 kilometres north of Fermont, Québec. Bloom Lake is an open-pit operation with two concentration plants that primarily source energy from renewable hydroelectric power, having a combined nameplate capacity of 15M wet metric tonnes per year that produce low contaminant high-purity 66.2% Fe iron ore concentrate with a proven ability to produce a 67.5% Fe direct reduction quality iron ore concentrate. The iron ore concentrate from Bloom Lake is transported by rail, to a ship loading port in Sept-Îles, Québec. Benefiting from one of the highest purity resources globally, Champion is investing to be able to upgrade up to half of the Bloom Lake's mine capacity to a direct reduction quality pellet feed iron ore with up to 69% Fe. Bloom Lake's high-purity and lower contaminant iron ore products have attracted a premium to the P61 index (formerly the P62 index).
Champion also owns and operates Rana Gruber AS, a Norwegian iron ore producer based in Mo i Rana, Nordland. With continuous production dating back to the 1960's, Rana Gruber produces approximately 1.8M dry metric tonnes per year of hematite and magnetite iron ore concentrates.
Champion has delivered iron ore concentrates to global markets, including China, Japan, the Middle East, Europe, South Korea, India and Canada. In addition to its producing mines, Champion holds a 51% interest in Kami Iron Mine Partnership, jointly owned with Nippon Steel Corporation and Sojitz Corporation, through which the Kami Project is held. Located approximately 21 kilometres southeast of Bloom Lake, the Kami Project benefits from access to existing infrastructure. Champion also holds a portfolio of exploration and development projects in the Labrador Trough, including the Cluster II properties, which are situated within 60 kilometres south of Bloom Lake.
For additional information on Champion Iron Limited, please visit our website at: www.championiron.com.
This press release has been authorized for release to the market by the CEO of Champion Iron Limited, David Cataford.
SOURCE Champion Iron Limited
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2026/07/c7655.html