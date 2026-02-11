Champion Bear Announces Planned Activity for The Plomp Farm Gold Properties

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CBA,OTC:CBRSF) ("Champion Bear" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated work to prepare a drilling program for the Company's Plomp Farm Project in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

The forthcoming drilling program, including re-sampling old core, aims to enhance the current drill data at Plomp Farm. The Company plans to integrate these new results into a contemporary three-dimensional geological interpretation and block model for mineral resource estimation ("MRE"), accompanied by standard data verification and review procedures required for NI 43-101 mineral resource estimation. Upon completion of the MRE, Champion Bear plans to update its NI 43-101 technical disclosure for the Plomp Farm Project.

About Champion Bear

Champion Bear is a mineral exploration company focused exclusively on the historically prospective regions of Ontario. The Company's primary targets are platinum group metals, precious metals, and polymetallic base metals deposits. The Company has assembled a large land position in the Dryden and Sudbury areas, totaling over 16,000 hectares. Additional information about Champion Bear can be found on the Company's website at www.championbear.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. For further information, please contact: Richard D. Kantor, Chairman and President of Champion Bear at phone: (403) 229-9522.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements relating to planned activities for the Plomp Farm Project including the preparation of a drilling program, the re-sampling of old core, plans to integrate these new results into a contemporary three-dimensional geological interpretation and block model for an MRE and the Company's plans to update its NI 43-101 technical disclosure for the Plomp Farm Project. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information, including statements regarding the potential development of resources and drilling plans which may or may not occur. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the ability to continue to operate as a going concern and pay to off its outstanding debts, judgements and liabilities, the market price of the Company's securities, metal prices, exchange rates, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, and regulations and other matters. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

