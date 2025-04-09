Challenger Gold Doubles Ecuador Resource to 9.1¹ Million Ounces Gold Equivalent²

Highlights

  • Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') at Challenger Gold's Ecuador projects increased from 4.5 to 9.1 Moz1 AuEq2 - a 100% growth milestone (Refer Table 1).
  • Attributable resource to CEL 6.9 Moz AuEq2 across El Guayabo (100%) and Colorado V (50%).
  • Significant upside remains: The resource is based on drilling 5 of the 15 major anomalies, with all 13 anomalies drilled returning mineralisation.
  • Completion of exploration in Ecuador enables the Company to commence the value realisation process, including strategic divestment options.
Commercial Advantages of the Project
  • Large-Scale Opportunity: The updated MRE positions Challenger Gold’s Ecuador assets among the largest undeveloped gold resources in South America, with 567Mt @ 0.50g/t AuEq for 9.1Moz AuEq on a total project basis.
  • Premium High-Grade Core Enhances Economics: The resource includes a higher-grade core of 2.1 Moz @ 1.0g/t AuEq, including 1.2 Moz @ 1.2g/t AuEq, offering potential for early-stage production and strong cash flow generation.
  • Strategic Location Validates District Potential: The projects are adjacent to Lumina Gold’s 20.5Moz Cangrejos project4 , which recently secured a $300M financing deal with Wheaton Precious Metals, confirming the district’s world-class potential as a globally significant gold-copper region.
  • Development-Ready Infrastructure: Located just 35km from a deepwater port with existing power, water, and road access on granted Mining Leases, the project benefits from reduced development costs and logistical efficiencies.

Value Realisation Strategy for Ecuador

Challenger Gold Limited plans to unlock the value of its Ecuador assets through several strategic options:

  • TSX Listing: Spin off the Ecuador projects into a standalone entity listed on the TSX, where similar projects trade at premium valuations compared to ASX-listed peers.
  • Strategic Sale: Divest the assets outright which could generate immediate capital for advancing Challenger’s flagship Hualilan Gold Project in Argentina.
  • Farm-In Partnership: Partner with a major mining company to fund development while retaining exposure through royalties or equity participation.

Focus on the Hualilan Gold project The upgraded MRE concludes Challenger Gold Limited's exploration program in Ecuador, enabling the Company to focus entirely on advancing its flagship Hualilan Gold Project in Argentina, which features:

  • A total resource of 2.8Moz AuEq1 , including a high-grade core of 1.5 Moz @ 5.6g/t AuEq1
  • Mineralisation which remains open in all directions
  • A toll milling Agreement to capitalise on the current high gold price (above US$3,000/oz) to generate early cash flow
  • This cashflow will be allocated towards the construction of the standalone Hualilan Gold project
  • Positioning Hualian as one of South America’s premier near-term production opportunities

Monetisation of the Ecuador assets will ensure shareholders benefit directly from both value realisation in Ecuador and production growth at Hualilan.

Commenting on the resource, CEL Managing Director, Mr Kris Knauer, said

“I would like to congratulate our exploration team in Ecuador for their outstanding work in doubling project resources from 4.5Moz to 9.1Moz AuEq, including a high-grade core of 2.1Moz at 1.0g/t AuEq.

This resource update represents a transformational milestone for Challenger Gold shareholders, enabling us to move forward with unlocking significant value from our Ecuador assets while focusing entirely on bringing our flagship Hualilan project into production.

This is only the beginning for the asset – the current resource is based on drilling just five of fifteen major anomalies identified across our Ecuador projects, with all thirteen anomalies drilled so far returning significant mineralisation."

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Challenger Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Athena Gold arranges $500,000 private placement

Heritage Mining

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Grande Portage Resources (TSXV:GPG)

Grande Portage Announces Outstanding Results from Sensor-Based Ore Sorting Testwork, with Gold Grade of Sample Increased by 120%

Reko Diq JV Shareholders Approve Project, Select Fluor as EPCM

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) The Reko Diq Joint Venture shareholders have approved the project's updated Feasibility Study and conditionally approved the associated Phase 1 development capital subject to the closing of up to $3 billion limited recourse project financing, allowing the project to advance with major works in 2025, while maintaining the target for first production by the end of 2028.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Dr. Phillip Magness, US flag.

Phillip Magness: Did Trump's Tariffs Just Supercharge a Recession?

Dr. Phillip Magness of the Independent Institute discusses the impact of US President Donald Trump's latest round of tariffs, outlining their potential effects on the economy and stock market.

"This could be the event that supercharges us into a recession — it could be the major trigger," he said.

Christopher Aaron, stock chart.

Christopher Aaron: Key Ratio Now in Gold's Favor, Stocks to Grind Lower

Christopher Aaron, founder of iGoldAdvisor and Elite Private Placements, discusses a key signal from the Dow-to-gold ratio, saying a multi-decade trend in favor of stocks has been broken.

This is only the fourth time this situation has played out in the last 125 years.

×