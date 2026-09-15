CGI Trade360 platform earns three global industry recognitions for trade finance technology leadership

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As AI, digital ecosystems and shifting global trade flows reshape trade finance, CGI's proven
scale across 97 countries is helping clients turn modernization into competitive advantage
CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced that its CGI Trade360 platform has been recognized by three of the industry's leading publications for excellence in trade finance technology, underscoring CGI's leadership in helping banks modernize and transform their global trade businesses.
The recognitions are:
- Best Trade Finance Software Provider – Global Finance, "World's Best Trade Finance Providers"
- Best Trade Technology Provider – Global Trade Review, "Leaders in Trade" awards
- Best Trade Finance Software Provider, Highly Commended – Trade Treasury Payments
The recognition comes as trade finance enters a new era, with AI, data and interoperability reshaping how banks automate complex processes and connect across digital ecosystems. At the same time, shifting global trade flows are creating new opportunities for banks to support clients across evolving markets, supply chains and financing needs. CGI's 2026 Voice of Our Clients research underscores the urgency of this shift, with 99% of corporate and transaction banking leaders prioritizing modernization, cloud and architecture.
The three industry recognitions build on the success of CGI Trade360 clients. In 2026, banks using CGI's platform collectively earned nine additional awards from leading industry publications, including ANZ, Barclays, Bladex, Comerica, NatWest, RBC and TD Bank who were recognized for trade finance excellence across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Together, these recognitions for the platform and CGI clients demonstrate the role CGI Trade360 plays in helping financial institutions deliver differentiated trade services and compete successfully in markets around the world.
"The pace of change in trade finance is accelerating, raising the stakes for banks to modernize and innovate faster, more securely and with adaptability at the core," said Frank Tezzi, Vice-President, Trade & Payments Solutions, CGI. "Our global scale, deep trade finance expertise and continuous innovation investments have earned the trust of clients around the world, with CGI Trade360 processing more than 15 million transactions annually. These industry recognitions underscore the impact we are delivering with our clients as well as the strong foundation we have to help banks around the world navigate this new era with confidence."
About CGI Trade360
CGI Trade360 is a comprehensive trade finance platform providing the software, infrastructure and support services required to power a bank's global trade business. Delivered through a proven SaaS model, and also available on-premises for global institutions, CGI Trade360 enables financial institutions to deliver traditional trade finance, payables, receivables and cash management services through a single, integrated platform supporting multi-bank, multi-currency and multi-time-zone operations. Today, CGI Trade360 supports operations in 97 countries and 341 bank locations, processes more than 15 million transactions annually and serves more than 244,000 corporate portal users. For more information, visit cgi.com/trade.
About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent technology and professional services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-trade360-platform-earns-three-global-industry-recognitions-for-trade-finance-technology-leadership-302877897.html
SOURCE CGI Inc.