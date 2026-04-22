CGI to release second quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 29

CGI to release second quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 29

Stock Market Symbols
GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)
cgi.com/newsroom

CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) will release results for its second quarter fiscal year 2026, ended March 31, 2026, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, before the markets open. Management will host a conference call to discuss results and answer questions at 9:00 a.m. (EDT).

Who:                   

François Boulanger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Perron, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer


What:                 

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results


When:                 

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT)


Conference Call:   

1-800-717-1738 Conference ID: 74539. Interested parties may access a replay of the call by dialing +1-888-660-6264 Passcode: 74539, until May 29, 2026.


Webcast:             

A live webcast of the quarterly results conference call may be accessed through the IR section of our website where a replay will also be archived. Listeners should allow ample time to access the webcast and supporting slides.


Podcast:              

A replay will be available for download later in the day.


RSS Feed:            

Subscribe via our newsroom to receive the latest news releases and podcasts.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is $15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-to-release-second-quarter-fiscal-2026-results-on-april-29-302749271.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/22/c4790.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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