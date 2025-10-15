CGI to modernize Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's digital services

CGI to modernize Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's digital services

CGI Federal Inc. (CGI), a wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), announced today that the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has awarded CGI a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to modernize its content management system (CMS) and digital services, with the aim of enabling faster updates and improved user experience.

The new cloud-based platform is intended to enhance site performance, strengthen security and provide increased transparency tracked by key metrics.

"CGI employs a phased approach built on scalability and sustainability, addressing immediate needs while simultaneously laying a foundation to meet future demands," said David Kwon, Vice-President Consulting Services for Treasury, CGI. "In this phase, CGI will deliver a secure, digital infrastructure ready to support the OCC's long-term mission."

Across all its sectors, CGI is engaged in using emerging technologies like artificial intelligence to enhance clients' operational capabilities. Through strategic applications of these technologies, CGI accelerates processes and reduces risk, enabling organizations to unlock deep insights quickly and improve mission outcomes.

About CGI Federal
CGI Federal Inc. (CGI), a wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc., is a leading technology and professional services company that serves federal agencies across defense, civilian, healthcare, justice, intelligence and international affairs. With nearly 8,000 professionals, CGI works with its clients to modernize government through innovative technology solutions, flexible delivery models and a commitment to achieve mission outcomes. For more information, visit www.cgifederal.com.

