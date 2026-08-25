CGI and AgVantis announce strategic partnership to modernize technology across the Farm Credit System

CGI and AgVantis announce strategic partnership to modernize technology across the Farm Credit System

AI-ready data platforms and technology services to support the evolving needs of farmers, ranchers and agribusiness leaders

CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the world's largest independent technology and professional services firms, today announced a long-term strategic partnership with AgVantis, Inc., a leading technology and business services provider serving members and partners of the U.S. Farm Credit System. Building on an established relationship, the partnership brings together AgVantis' agricultural industry expertise with CGI's global technology and consulting capabilities to help Farm Credit institutions modernize operations, accelerate digital innovation and better serve agricultural lenders and rural communities.

The partnership supports AgVantis' transition from a large-scale technology transformation program to a sustainable operating model that fosters long-term growth. CGI will provide technology services spanning cloud, application development, data and analytics and AI-ready data platforms to support AgVantis' long-term technology strategy, expanding its technology capabilities while continuing to focus on the evolving needs of farmers, ranchers and agribusiness leaders who rely on the Farm Credit System.

"Our partnership with AgVantis represents a shared commitment to helping Farm Credit institutions thrive in an increasingly digital world," said John Wirth, Senior Vice-President and Business Unit Leader, CGI. " Through the collaboration, CGI and AgVantis will help Farm Credit associations modernize technology operations, enhance security and resiliency and accelerate digital delivery. Together, we're combining industry insight with global technology expertise to help clients modernize with confidence and build a scalable foundation for the future."

"AgVantis has built a trusted reputation by helping Farm Credit institutions with technology solutions that strengthen agricultural lending and support rural America," said Justin Schwanke, Chief Executive Officer of AgVantis. "By combining our industry expertise with CGI's global scale and technology capabilities, we're creating a strategic partnership that will help us accelerate innovation, enhance operational excellence and deliver even greater value to the Farm Credit organizations we serve."

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent technology and professional services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

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SOURCE CGI Technologies and Solutions, Inc.

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