Century Lithium Reports Progress at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Nevada

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Chris Vermeulen: Gold's Next Move After New High, Silver and Uranium in 2024

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

Investing News Network Creates A Global Platform with Regional Editions

Pampa Metals Reports 130m From 362m @ 1.31% CuEq*, Within a Broader Interval of 558m From 362m @ 0.73% CuEq* Which Remains Open at Depth

Blackstone Secures Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Century Lithium (TSXV:LCE)

Century Lithium Reports Progress at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Nevada

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to report progress and further developments at its Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada.

Highlights

  • Further process improvements implemented at the Pilot Plant, resulting in lithium grades consistently exceeding 14 grams/liter in the intermediate solutions produced (up from 7.5 grams/liter reported in August 2023)
  • Pilot Plant tests ongoing completing 23 months of safe operation
  • Work with Koch Technology Solutions LLC ("KTS") on direct lithium extraction ("DLE") is ongoing; delivering repeatable results and exceeding expectations
  • KTS to complete commercial design of a DLE installation for the Project in January 2024

On August 9, 2023, the Company reported achieving an increase of lithium grades in the intermediate solutions produced at the Pilot Plant to the highest levels to date, with an average grade of 7.5 grams/liter lithium. This increase in concentration was attributed to the integration of Koch Technology Solutions Li-ProTM equipment into the DLE area. In mid-August, the Company added an osmotically assisted reverse osmosis ("OARO") unit downstream of the DLE area. (Description of the process can be found at the Company's technology partner Saltworks' website: OARO—Saltworks Announces Osmotically Assisted RO Tech | Saltworks Technologies). With the OARO unit in operation at the Pilot Plant, Century has consistently achieved lithium grades exceeding 14 grams/liter in its intermediate solutions, accompanied by significantly reduced levels of impurities.

Century's collaboration with KTS continued to produce exceptional results within the DLE area of the Pilot Plant. With nearly 3,000 operating cycles of the equipment completed since its installation in April 2023, results have exceeded target levels for both lithium extraction and rejection of impurities from leach solutions. With these positive results, the Company anticipates KTS completing its commercial design of a DLE installation for the Project in January 2024.

Century's team continues to innovate and improve its process flowsheet for the Project through testing equipment, reagents, and alternate configurations of its flowsheet at the Pilot Plant. This work will continue into the coming year as the Pilot Plant generates data to support and further de-risk the Project and addresses recommendations identified during the Feasibility Study.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram, MMSA-QP and Senior Vice President, Metallurgy of Century Lithium is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this release.

About Century Lithium Corp.
Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA. Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company atwww.sedar.com for further information.

Source

Click here to connect with Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) to receive an Investor Presentation

lithium explorationlithium mininglithium stockstsxv stockstsxv:lcelithium investingLithium Investing
LCE:CA
Century Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Century Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Century Lithium (TSXV:LCE)

Century Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Century Lithium Corp. to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 3rd

Century Lithium Corp. to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 3rd

Century Lithium Corp (TSX:V: LCE; OTCQX: CYDVF), based in Vancouver, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA., today announced that William Willoughby, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3 rd 2023.

DATE : October 3 rd , 2023
TIME: 2:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 3

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CENTURY LITHIUM OBTAINS PROVISIONAL PATENT

CENTURY LITHIUM OBTAINS PROVISIONAL PATENT

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report it has obtained a provisional patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, U.S. Department of Commerce. The provisional patent is titled System and Method for Extracting Lithium from Clay and Other Materials in a Chloride Solution Using Individualized Pretreatments . The patent pending process encompasses the Company's flowsheet, as developed at its Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA and protects the Company's intellectual property (IP) pertaining to the handling of solutions derived from the treatment of solid materials including clays from the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Century Lithium Reports on Testing with Saltworks and Production of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate

Century Lithium Reports on Testing with Saltworks and Production of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report testing results at Saltworks Technologies, Inc. (Saltworks) in Richmond Canada and additional production of high-purity lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) using product solutions from the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA. The solutions tested at Saltworks were derived from leaching of claystone from the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada ; and processed at the Pilot Plant via direct lithium extraction (DLE) to produce an intermediate concentrated lithium solution (DLE eluent).

Century Lithium Reports on Testing with Saltworks & Production of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

"It is very positive to see consistency in our high-purity, 99.87%, lithium carbonate product grades from our Pilot Plant this year" stated Bill Willoughby , President, and CEO of Century Lithium. "The highlight though, is the almost five-fold increase in lithium grade in the concentrated lithium solution generated at the Pilot Plant. This was achieved through collaboration with Koch Technology Solutions and their Li-Pro TM system, and its integration into Century Lithium's chloride-based leaching process."

Highlights
  • Repeated production of high-purity (99.87%) battery-grade lithium carbonate
  • Improved lithium concentrations in DLE eluent
  • Reduced volume of solution in downstream treatment and recycling
  • Potential to eliminate evaporation from the post DLE process flowsheet
  • Active testing underway to further improve DLE eluent grade
Lithium Carbonate Assay Results

Saltworks has once again produced battery-grade lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) from the DLE eluent produced at the Pilot Plant. The table below is a comparison of Saltworks' 2023 results for Li 2 CO 3 , DLE eluent Batch 2, with the previously reported results from DLE eluent Batch 1 (see May 25 , 2023 news release ). Also shown are the constituent levels for battery grade Li 2 CO 3, as published by two major producers. The assays results were finalized by Saltworks and independently assayed by SGS Canada, Inc. These results show consistency in composition of both the DLE eluent produced by the Pilot Plant earlier in the year and the resulting Li 2 CO 3 product produced by Saltworks, achieving 99.871% content versus 99.875% reported previously.

Li 2 CO 3 Assay Results


Century Li 2 CO 3

Batch 2 (August 2023)

Century Li 2 CO 3

Batch 1 (May 2023)

Reference Grades

Li 2 CO 3

wt%

99.871

99.875

>99.5

H 2 O

wt%

0.05

0.03

0.2 to

Na

wt%

0.027

0.047

0.03 to

Ca

wt%

0.012

0.009

0.01 to

Fe

Wppm

3

3

Al

Wppm

3

Cu

Wppm

3

Ni

Wppm

Zn

Wppm

13

Cl

wt%

0.01

0.008

Notes: wt% (weight percent), wppm (weight parts per million), calculated Li 2 CO 3 purity based on sum of impurities measured
above detection limit. Reference grades are from published specifications from two major producers of battery grade Li 2 CO 3

Lithium in DLE Eluent

As recently reported (see August 9, 2023 news release ), Century Lithium collaborated with Koch Technology Solutions (KTS), a Koch Engineered Solutions' (KES) company, and integrated KTS' Li-Pro TM system into the DLE stage of the Pilot Plant. This work has increased the grades of the DLE eluent (intermediate lithium product solution) several fold. These changes are outlined in the table below, as reported by analyses from Saltworks.

DLE Eluate Assay Results





Batch

1

2

3

4

5

Lithium (Li) (ppm)

1,430

1,610

1,885

3,970

6,780

Sodium (Na) (ppm)

22,400

25,850

24,150

19,100

8,220

Total dissolved solids (TDS) (ppm)

77,450

77,850

82,600

78,300

79,300

Li:TDS

0.018

0.021

0.023

0.051

0.085

Li:Na

0.064

0.062

0.078

0.208

0.825

Notes: DLE eluent for Batch 1 and 2 used to produce Li 2 CO 3 cited above.

Batches 1, 2 and 3 are DLE eluents produced during the first quarter of 2023. Li 2 CO 3 production was carried out to completion in batches 1 and 2 but the processing of Batch 3 was put on hold due to its similarity to batches 1 and 2 and the improvements seen in the grades of batches 4 and 5. These improvements in lithium grade from 1,430 parts per million (ppm) to 6,780 ppm, increase in the ratio of lithium to total dissolved solids (TDS) from 0.018 to 0.085, and reduction in sodium from 25,850 ppm to 8,220 ppm all occurred with the introduction of KTS' Li-Pro TM system into the DLE stage of the Company's Pilot Plant.

Implications for Lithium Carbonate Production

The increase in lithium (Li) grade and the Li:TDS ratio has positive implications for the size and costs of the lithium carbonate production portion of the lithium extraction process at the Project. Within the Saltworks flowsheet, these higher values equate to a lower volume of solution to be treated and a proportionate decrease in the amount of water that must be removed (evaporated) prior to lithium carbonate precipitation. This will also affect the recycled solutions within the lithium carbonate production stage by reducing the volume of solutions moved in this stage and other leaching areas of the processing plant.

The information derived from the Pilot Plant, including the test results from the combination of Century Lithium's DLE process and KTS' Li-Pro TM system, and recent component changes at the Saltworks laboratory, is supplemental to the Feasibility Study for the project. The design basis for the Feasibility Study was established at a Li:TDS ratio of 0.02.

The Saltworks flowsheet targets a lithium grade of 10,000 to 20,000 ppm (10-20 g/L) for precipitation. Work with KTS at the DLE stage at the Pilot Plant has seen preliminary, internally assayed, lithium solution grades of over 8,000 ppm in the DLE eluent. Work is continuing within the DLE area to further increase lithium grades in solution, creating the scope to reduce solution volumes and the potential to eliminate a major evaporation step from the process flowsheet. As a supplement to the Feasibility Study, the Company is pursuing these potential cost and size savings with Saltworks.

Moving Forward

Work on the Feasibility Study continued throughout the six months ended June 30, 2023 , with more than 20,000 consultant hours expended since its commencement. Following receipt of initial values from our consultants, Wood PLC and thyssenkrupp nucera, the Company is conducting internal reviews to assess optimization and cost reduction opportunities; work which is underway. In June 2023 , the Company engaged Kiewit Industrial Group in Lone Tree, Colorado to assist with the review of project designs and estimates with attention to site development, material and supply costs, and construction methods. One optimization opportunity, reducing or eliminating the use of thickeners for tailings separation in the process configuration, was implemented and is under trial at the Pilot Plant.

The Company's collaboration with KTS is underway, utilizing KTS' Li-Pro TM equipment in the DLE section of the Pilot Plant, where lithium is selectively recovered from the leach solution while deleterious elements are rejected. Testing with KTS is expected to continue through the 3 rd quarter while KTS collects information to prepare an engineering design and cost estimate for a full-scale deployment of Li-Pro TM system which will supplement the Company's Feasibility Study.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram , MMSA-QP and Daniel Kalmbach , CPG, are the qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and have approved the technical information in this release.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

centurylithium.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-reports-on-testing-with-saltworks-and-production-of-battery-grade-lithium-carbonate-301905334.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/21/c3469.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CENTURY LITHIUM UPDATES PROGRESS ON TESTING WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

CENTURY LITHIUM UPDATES PROGRESS ON TESTING WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report successful progress in its collaboration with Koch Technology Solutions (KTS), a Koch Engineered Solutions (KES) company. As reported previously (see April 17, 2023 news release ) Century Lithium and KTS are working together on the application of KTS's Li-Pro ™ system at Century's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA.

Century Lithium Corp. logo (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

"Century Lithium is delighted to see the progress made in our collaboration with Koch Technology Solutions" stated Bill Willoughby , President, and CEO of Century Lithium. "Our team, with KTS's input has successfully incorporated and operated the equipment at our Pilot Plant with significantly improved results."

Since October 2021 , Century Lithium has been continuously testing the extraction of lithium from the claystone found at its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada utilizing a chloride-based leaching process. Testing of the Li-Pro system was conducted to evaluate potential improvements in the direct lithium extraction (DLE) area of the Pilot Plant.

Adam Sackett , President of Koch Technology Solutions, added, "The steady state results generated onsite with the Koch Technology Solutions Li-Pro™ Direct Lithium Extraction process has hit all our key milestones for the Century pilot program. We are excited to move towards engineering and executing a Li-Pro™ installation with commercial process guarantees."

With the integration of KTS's DLE process, the grades of the intermediate lithium solution produced at the Pilot Plant have increased to the highest levels to date, with an average grade of 7.5 grams/liter (g/l) (7,500 parts per million) lithium. These lithium concentrations are four times higher than previously generated, with sodium concentrations almost an order of magnitude lower.

Highlights To Date

  • Successful installation and operation of Koch's Li-Pro DLE process
  • Li-Pro plant achieved steady state using Century Lithium's chloride leaching process
  • Manufacture intermediate solutions with lithium grades of 7 to 8 g/l concentrations with average lithium to sodium ratios of 0.9 to 1.1
  • No observed degradation of media or accumulation of deleterious elements

Operational Results
Since the installation of KTS's DLE equipment, Century Lithium has focused on improvements related to the operational aspects of the Pilot Plant and adjustments to the final flowsheet. These improvements were well supported through the development and incorporation of KTS's DLE equipment at the Pilot Plant.

Century Lithium, with the support of KTS, has identified techniques to improve lithium recovery within the DLE area while minimizing deleterious elements in the final solutions. Collaboration between Century Lithium and Koch staff is very productive, generating ideas and changes that have resulted in the complete removal of calcium and magnesium, and marked reduction of sodium and potassium in the product solutions.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram , MMSA-QP is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this release.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-updates-progress-on-testing-with-koch-technology-solutions-301896776.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/09/c4742.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 26th and 27th

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 26th and 27th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3rA8c0n

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CTL" or the "Company") Signs Unprecedented Alliance with Indigenous Communities to Co-Develop Sustainable Lithium Projects in the Atacama Region

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, and representatives of the Colla territorial communities from the high Andean region of Atacama, announced a ground-breaking agreement for the first co-created mining model for lithium extraction in Chile. The alliance, which has been formed from early consultation, will initially focus on the development of the Laguna Verde project.
Keep reading...Show less
Pursuit Minerals

Pilot Plant Commissioning Imminent Advancing Towards First Production

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on key developments for its Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant at the Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project following a recent site visit by management to Argentina.

Keep reading...Show less
Charger Metals

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has met the funding conditions precedents under the binding farm-in agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Ltd (“RTX”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) for its Lake Johnston Lithium Project in the Yilgarn of Western Australia (RTX Agreement)1. The RTX investment of $1.2 million is expected to be received this week with a further $500,000 RTX re-imbursement of exploration expenditure expected in January following “completion” under the LIT Agreement.

Keep reading...Show less
Atlantic Lithium

Maiden Feldspar Mineral Resource Estimate 15.7Mt at 40.2% Feldspar Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana

Maiden MRE reported for feldspar at Ewoyaa, intended to be supplied to the local Ghanaian ceramics industry and expected to further enhance the Project’s economics

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce a maiden JORC (2012) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of 15.7Mt at 40.2% feldspar (“Feldspar MRE”) for the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa Project” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.

Keep reading...Show less
Balkan Mining and Minerals

Wide Visual Spodumene from Koshman Prospect at Gorge Lithium Project

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the diamond drill program undertaken by Major Drilling Group International Inc (“Major Drilling”) has intersected pegmatites with visible spodumene (Figure 2, Table 1) from the Koshman pegmatite occurrence at the Gorge Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada (the "Gorge Lithium Project" or the "Project").

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025

First evaporation pond now 65 percent complete

Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) is on track for its planned initial lithium chloride production in the first half of 2025, according to an article published by The West Australian.
Keep reading...Show less
Century Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Century Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CTL" or the "Company") Signs Unprecedented Alliance with Indigenous Communities to Co-Develop Sustainable Lithium Projects in the Atacama Region

Spartan Resources: Focused on Growing High-grade Gold Ounces in Prolific Western Australia

VVC Provides Further Update on the Helium Project in Syracuse

Appia Announces Scandium and Cobalt Discovery at Its New Buriti Target at the PCH Project, Brazil; Reverse Circulation Drill Hole Returns 24 Metres of Mineralization Averaging 128 ppm Scandium Oxide, 272 ppm Total Cobalt Oxides and 2,106 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides from Surface

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Spartan Resources: Focused on Growing High-grade Gold Ounces in Prolific Western Australia

Base Metals Investing

VVC Provides Further Update on the Helium Project in Syracuse

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Scandium and Cobalt Discovery at Its New Buriti Target at the PCH Project, Brazil; Reverse Circulation Drill Hole Returns 24 Metres of Mineralization Averaging 128 ppm Scandium Oxide, 272 ppm Total Cobalt Oxides and 2,106 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides from Surface

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Announces Robust Feasibility Study Results for Molo Mine Expansion to 150,000 Tonnes per Annum of SuperFlake Graphite Concentrate

Gold Investing

Heliostar Metals Board Addition and Changes

Resource Investing

Phase 2 Drilling Increases Scale of Morrissey Hill Lithium Project, Yinnetharra, W.A.

Vanadium Investing

AVL Increases Scheme Consideration to Best and Final Proposal

×