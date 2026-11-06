CENTURY LITHIUM CLARIFIES TIME OF 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

CENTURY LITHIUM CLARIFIES TIME OF 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE,OTC:CYDVF) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or the "Company") advises shareholders of a clarification to the proxy deadline time stated in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated October 26, 2026 (the "Meeting Materials" and "Proxy Form") for the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Century Lithium Clarifies Time of 2026 Annual General Meeting

The Notice of Annual General Meeting lists the Meeting time as 10:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.  Shareholders are advised British Columbia no longer follows seasonal time change, and the Meeting will take place at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PCT), on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. (For reference, 10:00 a.m. PCT in Vancouver, BC is 12:00 p.m. (noon) Eastern Standard Time (EST) in Toronto and New York, and 9:00 a.m. PST in Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles.) Completed proxy forms must be deposited at the office of Computershare Investor Services Inc. prior to the Meeting.

All other information in the Meeting Materials is unchanged, including the record date and the matters to be considered at the Meeting. Shareholders who have already voted do not need to take any further action.

The Meeting Materials are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca  and on the Company's website.

ABOUT Century Lithium CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced-stage lithium development company focused on its 100%-owned Angel Island lithium project in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Angel Island hosts one of the largest known sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States and is designed with an integrated, end-to-end process for the on-site production of battery-grade lithium carbonate to support the electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

The Company has developed a patent-pending process that incorporates hydrochloric acid leaching combined with direct lithium extraction to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate. As part of the integrated chlor-alkali process, Angel Island is designed to produce sodium hydroxide as a co-product, with planned surplus sales expected to lower operating costs, reduce reliance on externally sourced reagents, and minimize environmental impacts.

Century Lithium is currently advancing Angel Island through the permitting process.

Century Lithium trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LCE" the OTCQX under the symbol "CYDVF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "C1Z".

To learn more, please visit centurylithium.com.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

centurylithium.com 

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

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SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/06/c9129.html

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