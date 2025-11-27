Centurion Minerals Ltd. Clarifies Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Clarifies Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") announces that further to its November 14, 2025 news release regarding its application to the British Columbia Securities Commission (as its Principal Regulator) for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"), the Company wishes to clarify that the reason for the anticipated delay in its annual filings was solely related to payment of outstanding fees owed to its auditor. These fees have since been paid, and the audit has commenced.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 14, 2025.

About Centurion Minerals Ltd.

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on precious mineral asset exploration and development in the Americas. Centurion can earn a 100% interest in the Casa Berardi West Gold Project which is located in the prolific gold-producing, greenstone belt of the central Abitibi Subprovince of north-eastern Ontario.

"David G. Tafel"
CEO and Director

For Further Information, Contact:
David Tafel
604-484-2161

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements about the expected filing of the annual filings and the grant of the MTCO.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made including, without limitations, information based on the current status of the annual filings. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information, and there is no guarantee the annual filings will be made on the timeline currently expected or at all or that the MCTO will be granted. If the MCTO is not granted and/or if the annual filings are subject to additional delays, the securities of the Company could be subject to a cease trade order or other actions taken by the securities regulators and/or the stock exchange(s) on which the Company's securities are listed. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276233

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Centurion MineralsCTN:CCTSXV:CTNGold Investing
CTN:CC
The Conversation (0)

Centurion Reports Results of AGM

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") reports that shareholders approved all proposed management resolutions at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held April 25, 2024. Below are the approved resolutions:The number of Directors for the Company was set at three;The... Keep Reading...

Centurion Identifies High Quality Gold Target-Casa Berardi West Project; Acquires Additional Claims

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that findings of a comprehensive compilation of historical exploration have resulted in the interpretation of a high-quality priority gold exploration target on the Newman Property, part of the Company's... Keep Reading...

Centurion Finalizes Casa Berardi West Gold Property Agreement and Completes Private Placement Financing

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to report that it has closed the previously announced transaction related to the Casa Berardi West Gold Property (the "Project") Option Agreement.The Project consists of 3 claim groups (Noseworthy, Newman and Hepburn)... Keep Reading...

Centurion Increases Private Placement Financing

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to report that due to an increase in interest, the Company has expanded its private placement financing to up to $550,000 priced at $0.02.Approximately $450,000 will consist of a Unit offering comprising one common share... Keep Reading...

Centurion Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to report that further to the Company's December 14 news release, the Company is expecting its share consolidation to become effective on January 3, 2024 (the "Effective Date").Centurion's articles of incorporation... Keep Reading...
Aurum Completes $22.98M Montage Share Sale

Aurum Completes $22.98M Montage Share Sale

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum completes $22.98M Montage share saleDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Jay Martin, city skyline and gold bars.

Jay Martin: Big Money is in Silver, Sure Money is in Gold — Plus Copper Outlook

Jay Martin, CEO of VRIC Media, outlines the resource sector trends he's watching. He also discusses what he's doing with his money and shares details on the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), which is set to run from January 25 to 26, 2026. Register for VRIC. Don't forget to follow... Keep Reading...
A wooden box with assorted gold, silver and copper coins displayed inside.

From Gold Coins to Copper Tools: Unique Festive Gifts for the Metals Investor

With pumpkin spice in the air, thoughts are turning to the biggest event of the year… No, not the curling championships — Black Friday and the start of the gifting season.Here at the Investing News Network, our team aims to provide relevant information to help readers make informed investment... Keep Reading...
Metals One (AIM: MET1, OTCQB: MTOPF)

Major Strategic Investment in gold focussed Lions Bay Resources

Metals One (AIM: MET1, OTCQB: MTOPF), a critical and precious metals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it is making a strategic investment of up to US$1.8 million in Lions Bay Resources ("LBR") by way of convertible loan notes ("CLN").LBR is a South African private... Keep Reading...
Stardust Metal

Stardust Metal Uncovers Large, Never-Drilled Ultramafic Target Adjacent to High-Grade Kerr Addison in Kirkland Lake

Stardust Metal Corp. (CSE: ZIGY) ("Stardust" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a significant geophysical target at its McGarry Project, located in the heart of the world-class Kirkland Lake gold district, home to some of Canada's most prolific high-grade gold mines,... Keep Reading...
iMetal Resources Completes 2025 Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Completes 2025 Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV: IMR,OTC:IMRFF) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FSE: A7VA) ("iMetal" or the "Company") has completed 2025 Phase I drilling at the Company's Gowganda West ("GW") project. Core logging and sampling is in progress and samples will be sent to the ALS Minerals laboratory in Val D'or,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

Aurum Completes $22.98M Montage Share Sale

Altech - Board and Management Changes

Related News

Agriculture Investing

Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

Agriculture Investing

Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

battery metals investing

Altech - Board and Management Changes

Lithium Investing

Battery Storage Market Surging as Electricity Demand Enters New Era

lithium investing

Inside Billionaire Gina Rinehart's Key Mining Investments

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement Financing

graphite investing

Major JORC Resource & Reserve Upgrade at Orom-Cross