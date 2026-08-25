Celularity Provides Update Regarding Nasdaq Listing Compliance

Celularity Provides Update Regarding Nasdaq Listing Compliance

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (the "Company") today announced that, on August 21, 2026, it received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC stating that, because the Company has not filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2026 and remains delinquent in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nasdaq has requested that the Company submit its plan to regain compliance by September 4, 2026. Any exception granted by Nasdaq will be limited to a maximum of 180 calendar days from the prescribed due date of the initial delinquent filing, or until November 16, 2026.

The notification has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock, which continues to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CELU." The Company is working to complete and file both Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as soon as practicable

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) is a longevity-focused regenerative and cellular medicine company developing and manufacturing placental-derived cellular therapies. For more information, visit www.celularity.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's ability to complete its delayed filings and regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.


Contact info@celularity.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Celularity Inc.CELUnasdaq:celu:us
CELU
The Conversation (0)
Celularity Inc.

Celularity Inc.

Keep Reading...
Celularity Presents Data of The Effect of Its T-Cell Platform on Multiple Hematological And Solid Tumors at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Celularity Presents Data of The Effect of Its T-Cell Platform on Multiple Hematological And Solid Tumors at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) ("Celularity"), a regenerative and cellular medicine company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and advanced biomaterial products, announced today that it presented in vivo data from its T-cell therapy platform at this year's ASCO Annual Meeting... Keep Reading...
Celularity Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing

Celularity Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (the "Company"), a regenerative medicine company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and advanced biomaterial products, announced today that on May 21, 2024, the Company received notification from the Listing Qualifications department of the... Keep Reading...
Celularity Data Published in Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer Reveals Benefits of Placental Circulating T Cells for CAR-T Therapy

Celularity Data Published in Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer Reveals Benefits of Placental Circulating T Cells for CAR-T Therapy

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) ("Celularity"), a regenerative and cellular medicine company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and advanced biomaterial products, announced today that the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer a peer-reviewed online journal of the Society for... Keep Reading...
Celularity Inc. to Host Investor and Analyst Research & Development Day

Celularity Inc. to Host Investor and Analyst Research & Development Day

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) ("Celularity"), a regenerative and cellular medicine company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and advanced biomaterial products, announced today it will host an on-site and virtual Investor and Analyst Research & Development (R&D) Day. The... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Webbs Silver: 300M Expansion, 3rd Rig Added!

Post Acquisition Review of Big It Tungsten Project Identifies Significant Expansion Opportunities

Brixton Metals Announces Closing Of Second Tranche Of Its Private Placement

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - OTMC

Related News

lithium investing

Webbs Silver: 300M Expansion, 3rd Rig Added!

vanadium investing

Post Acquisition Review of Big It Tungsten Project Identifies Significant Expansion Opportunities

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Announces Closing Of Second Tranche Of Its Private Placement

antimony investing

US Antimony Doubles Ore Extraction at Stibnite Hill

copper investing

EXIM Backs Ivanhoe Copper Mine With US$1.1 Billion Financing

base metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - OTMC

base metals investing

Oreterra Reports Bornite, Chalcopyrite and Magnetite Mineralization with Strong Porphyry Style Alteration in Trek South Drill Hole TS26-06; Drilling Continuing