CCC Announces the Resignation of Board Member

The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. (CSE: CACR,OTC:KWGBF) (CSE: CACR,OTC:KWGBF.A), formerly known as KWG Resources Inc. ("CCC" or the "Company"), announces that Donald A. Sheldon has resigned as a Director and as Corporate Secretary, effective October 19, 2026.

In a message to CCC CEO Frank Smeenk, Mr. Sheldon wrote:

"I would like to take this opportunity to again say how pleased I am that the Company has been able to get several respected members of the Indigenous communities to consent to serve as inaugural members of a steering committee to advise on First Nations participation in developments in the region, as I truly believe that those arrangements will help guide the Company on any sale or similar transaction involving the Company's Ring of Fire assets. That is a great break-through! The Company has amazing assets, ones which I believe will be significant for Canada, for Ontario, for the First Nations and for so many others in the years to come. I wish everyone associated with the Company all the best."

Frank Smeenk said, "On behalf of the Board and the entire team at CCC, I want to express our deep appreciation to Don for the many years of dedicated service and the meaningful contributions he has made to the Company. I will truly miss the thoughtful guidance he always offered, as well as the careful and dependable way he carried out his duties as Corporate Secretary. We wish him continued success and fulfillment in all his future endeavors."

About The Canadian Chrome Company Inc.

The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. is an exploration-stage company focused on the identification, acquisition, consolidation, exploration, development and evaluation of mineral deposits, including chromite, in the Ring of Fire and, where applicable, on support for transportation and electrification links to the remote areas where those deposits are located.

For further information, please contact:
Bruce Hodgman, Vice-President: 416-642-3575 ~ info@canadachrome.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation, a possible sale of the Company or its assets, possible development of road or rail infrastructure, possible development of any of the Company's projects, possible participation by one or more First nations and possible formation of a trust or other enterprise for First Nations interests. These statements are based on assumptions that may prove incorrect and are subject to risks, including financing, permitting, title, commodity prices, and First Nations consultation and consent. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Disclaimer: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319924

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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