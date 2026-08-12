Cauldron Energy Limited Commences Trading On US Market OTCQB to Expand US Investor Access

Cauldron's primary listing will remain the Australian Securities Exchange under its existing code CXU. No new shares have been issued.
Highlights
- Cauldron starts trading on OTCQB market in the US (OTCQB : CAULF).
- Shares now trade in AUD and USD during Australian and US market hours.
- Non-dilutive uplisting: No capital raising or new share issuance required.
- Significantly increases visibility and access to U.S. investors by enabling broker-dealer support and 'Blue Sky' compliance, allowing the Company's shares to be legally offered and recommended to retail and institutional investors across a large number of U.S. states.
- Cauldron has seen increased international investor interest following inclusion in multiple international Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in recent months.
- US capital markets seen as a focus due to US need for high ESG uranium from strategically aligned nations like Australia to meet their energy security and energy abundance goals.
OTCQB Market
The OTCQB is a premium tier of the OTC Markets Group, designed for established and developing U.S. and international companies. To qualify, companies must meet financial, governance, and compliance standards.
The exchange enables engagement with U.S. capital markets, media outlets and data providers and ensures that U.S. investors have real time access to the same information and disclosures available to Australian-based investors.
Shares traded on OTCQB can be legally recommended and solicited by broker-dealers to retail investors in 37 U.S. states that have granted Blue Sky secondary trading exemptions; significantly increasing the pool of investors for Cauldron shares.
Commentingon the expansion of trading platforms for Cauldron shares, Cauldron CEO Jonathan Fisher said:
"In recent months we have received significant interest to purchase Cauldron shares from North American investors who are not easily able to trade directly on the ASX. We are therefore pleased to open trading in the Company's fully paid ordinary shares to a wider international audience via the OTCQB market.
Uranium and nuclear energy sentiment is strong in the US as is the understanding of theexpected shortage in uranium supply forecast from the early 2030's. The OTCQB listing provides Cauldron with the opportunity to inform a broader audience of the significant scale of our Yanrey Uranium Project and the role Cauldron could play in supplying uranium globally and specifically the potential to contribute to supplying future US civilian needs.
Specific factors which make the US market attractive include:
1. The US is currently very short when its comes to domestic coverage of its uranium needs, where it currently uses around 50M lb of uranium per year yet produces only 1-2M lb per year.
2. US uranium demands are expected to skyrocket as part of its nuclear growth strategy, where nuclear is a bipartisan supported industry. While the current Trump Administration is aiming to quadruple nuclear power under its Energy Dominance policy, even the previous Biden Administration was aiming to triple it. Under any foreseeable future US policy, US uranium demand will increaseenormously.
3. Whilst the US is working hard to increase domestic uranium production, the sheer magnitude of the current and future expected supply requirement suggests that the net short position will in fact grow over time, despite some increases in domestic production.
4. The US must therefore look to its closest strategic allies to meet its demand, with Energy Security now recognised as a National Security issue. Therefore, looking for supply from Australia, with which the US enjoysdeep embedded defence and cultural ties, makes a lot of sense.
5. Further, the US and Australia are already partners in AUKUS, whereby US nuclear technology will be made available to Australia. Increasing exports of uranium to the US for civilian purposes only would make a natural extension to this nuclear co-operation.
6. And it makes all the more sense, as Australia has more uranium than any other place on earth, with large currently untapped resources held back by various State mining bans. With the removal of such bans, Australia could significantly increase its exports, providing concentrated green energy to our most important strategic partner and cementing Australia's place as a key player it the world energy market, which would therefore be positive for our own energy and national security.
We look forward to welcoming more American investors on to the Cauldron register!"
About Cauldron Energy Limited:
Cauldron Energy Limited (ASX:CXU,OTC:CAULF) (OTCMKTS:CAULF) is an ASX-listed uranium-focussed company, 100% owner of the Yanrey Uranium Project, covering an area of ~1,493km2, located approximately 100 kms south of Onslow and within a highly prospective, mineral-rich region containing multiple uranium deposits. The Yanrey Project covers a prospective northeast-southwest trending Cretaceous-age coastal plain developed along the western margin of the Pilbara block. This prospective trend extends for at least 140km in length, of which Cauldron holds ~80km under granted tenement.
Source:
Cauldron Energy Limited
Contact:
Jonathan Fisher
Chief Executive Officer
Cauldron Energy Limited
M: +61 407 981 867
jonathan.fisher@cauldronenergy.com.au
Michael Fry
Director and Company Secretary
Cauldron Energy Limited
M: +61 417 996 454
michael.fry@cauldronenergy.com.au