Cauldron Energy Ltd is an Australia-based exploration company. The company operates through the Yanrey Uranium project located in the south of Onslow in the northwest of Western Australia; the Rio Colorado Project is located in the Tinogasta region of the Catamarca, Argentina; and the Blackwood goldfield project in Victoria; Bennet Well Uranium Deposit; Cauldron River Sands Project. It has two geographical segments which include Australia and Argentina.
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