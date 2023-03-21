SAGE POTASH CORP. IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE, HIGH-GRADE, US-BASED POTASH RESOURCE AND COMMENCES TRADING ON THE TSX-V UNDER THE SYMBOL "SAGE"

CasinoWebScripts Launches New Promotional Packages and Casino Games

The online casino development company unveils its new promotions of up to 56% off for turnkey online
casino solutions and its most recent slot games with highly improved quality.

CasinoWebScripts, a leading provider of casino software and casino games, has announced the release of a series of promotional packages for their casino games and software. These promotional packages offer discounts of up to 56% and are designed to help casino operators save money while providing their players with the best possible gaming experience.

Over the last few months, CasinoWebScripts have significantly improved the quality of their casino games, adding a new special feature to their latest products, a Hold'n'Win feature. ' Buffalos Go Wild ' and ' Reels of Zeus ' are the most recent games to include this feature.

"We are excited to announce these new promotional packages for our casino games and software," said Oscar Stevens , product manager of CasinoWebScripts. "We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality casino games and software at the most affordable prices."

The new promotional packages offer a range of discounts depending on the number of casino games and software purchased. The packages include everything from turnkey casino solutions, sweepstakes, and cryptocurrency solutions to individual casino games, ensuring that casino operators of all sizes can find a package that meets their needs.

In addition to these new promotional packages, CasinoWebScripts have also developed a new solution for operators who prefer to rent casino games for a fixed monthly fee without having to pay revenue share. This new option gives operators more flexibility and control over their costs, allowing them to focus on running their businesses.

"We understand that every casino operator is unique, and we are committed to providing solutions that meet their individual needs," said Oscar Stevens . "Our new rental option is just one example of how we work to provide our customers with more choices and greater flexibility."

CasinoWebScripts is widely recognized for its commitment to delivering exceptional products at affordable prices, ensuring that customers receive excellent value for their money. They offer a wide range of casino games, including slot machines, table games, and video poker, as well as customized solutions for clients with specific needs.

About CasinoWebScripts:

CasinoWebScripts is a leading casino software and games provider, offering turnkey casino solutions to clients worldwide, while charging no revenue share. The company's products are designed to be flexible, reliable, and easy to use. With over 13 years of experience in the industry, CasinoWebScripts is a trusted and reliable partner for online casino operators. For more information, visit https://www.casinowebscripts.com .

Media Contact:

Oscar Stevens
+40373782456
355569@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casinowebscripts-launches-new-promotional-packages-and-casino-games-301776184.html

SOURCE CasinoWebScripts

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

HULU ORIGINAL 'HISTORY OF THE WORLD, PART II' BECOMES AN INTERACTIVE DIGITAL GAMING EXPERIENCE

Mel Brooks' History of the World, Part I has influenced comedic cinema for 40-plus years and the cult 80s movie is finally getting an interactive gaming experience with its sequel, which debuted on March 6 .

Hulu logo

History of the World, Part II premiered as a new eight-episode series on Hulu, and as an interactive digital gaming experience available to play online and on Xbox. In the digital gaming experience, fans encounter the show's colorful characters voiced by the star-studded cast with Ike Barinholtz , Nick Kroll , Wanda Sykes , and of course, the formidable Mel Brooks . The show's mastermind is no stranger to video games, as Brooks has been involved with several previous gaming projects.

The interactive website version of the History of the World, Part II gaming experience embraces the crass humor and absurd silliness of the show (and makes no apologies) for an unforgettable, unique experience with plenty of memorable features like the fact that the world didn't begin with a 'big bang' – it was actually 'The Big Burp.' Players will feel like they're part of the show as they experience various historical recreations, from Amelia Earhart to Noah's Dog Park, and more.

The History of the World, Part II digital gaming experience is available to download FREE on Xbox until March 31, 2023 , and for desktop and mobile play until July 6, 2023 . Players who complete the interactive gaming experience are eligible to win prizes, including a brand-new Xbox, and more historically hilarious surprises.

To learn more about the History of the World, Part II interactive gaming experience, click here .

About Hulu
Hulu is a comprehensive all-in-one streaming service offering live and on-demand entertainment through an array of subscription options to give consumers ultimate control over their viewing experience.

Media Contact:
Sarah Murray - Media Monks
sarah.murray@mediamonks.com

Sergio Stephano - Adaptia Design
sergio@adaptiadesign.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hulu-original-history-of-the-world-part-ii-becomes-an-interactive-digital-gaming-experience-301777459.html

SOURCE Hulu

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS Showcases R&D and Innovative Solutions in Game Development at GDC 2023

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS will also reveal the development details of its upcoming open-world mobile survival game, UNDAWN , and its existing global hit, PUBG MOBILE .

- Today, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS, a leading global game developer, announced that it will be featured at the 2023 Game Developers Conference (GDC). With its upgraded brand and vision, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS will present ten sessions at the event, sharing its latest best practices in game development, unveiling behind-the-scenes details from its existing and upcoming titles as well as releasing its strategies for global expansion and talent acquisition.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Explore Virtual Reality Worlds at Home: Virtuix Launches Omni One, a Unique Omni-Directional Treadmill for Consumers That Lets You Step into VR Without Boundaries

Austin -based Virtuix is shipping beta units of Omni One, a complete entertainment system whose 360-degree experience delivers the immersive feeling of physically moving in VR

Traveling through the virtual reality worlds of your favorite games at home is becoming a reality as Virtuix ( https:www.virtuix.com ) launches Omni One, a unique omni-directional treadmill that enables players to walk or run in any direction through video games and other virtual environments.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games Group celebrates recent award nominations and worldwide releases

Recent award nominations following the worldwide releases of Star Trek: Lower Decks The Badgey Directive, Milk Farm Tycoon and Doctor Who: Lost in Time have set East Side Games Group up for success

VANCOUVER, BC , March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group ( ESGG ) is thrilled to announce their studio, East Side Games (ESG) as well as one of their recent releases, Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive , have both been shortlisted for Mobile Game Awards.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ariel Manzur, the Co-Founder of Godot, Joins The Mirror as a Technical Advisor

Ariel Manzur the co-founder of Godot, the most popular open-source game engine, has joined The Mirror Game Development Platform as an advisor. Manzur is a well-respected engineer in the industry with over two decades of experience in game and engine development. Manzur will provide valuable guidance and insights to The Mirror team as they continue to build out their game development platform.

Left to right: Jared McCluskey (Founder/CEO), Ariel Manzur (Co-Founder, Godot Game Engine), Maria Derchi (Florida Funders, Angel Investor), Jason Traeder (Senior Engineer)

The Mirror is a "game used for developing games," bringing real-time collaboration to development and providing out-of-the-box features such as visual scripting and in-world coding, multiplayer networking, co-building, publishing, analytics, and a marketplace for builders to share their creations and monetize games. Manzur's knowledge and expertise of the Godot engine will help The Mirror's team push the engine to its limits and develop cutting-edge functionality.

"We are thrilled to have Ariel on board as an advisor," said Jared McCluskey , Founder of The Mirror. "The Mirror wouldn't exist if it weren't for Godot. When choosing an engine, starting with open-source was a no-brainer. However, Godot isn't only good because it's open-source: it's a remarkably well-architected game engine. We owe much appreciation to Ariel Manzur , Juan Linietsky , and the Godot community for their stellar work."

Manzur is equally excited to be joining The Mirror. "I have always been a fan of The Mirror's vision to create a Roblox-style platform built in Godot," he said. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to the team as an advisor and help in any way possible."

The Mirror is currently in closed alpha, with an open alpha release planned for later this year. The Mirror is continuing to grow its community, recently focusing on Reddit , Discord , and YouTube , where The Mirror posts devlogs and discusses new ideas with its creator community.

For more information about The Mirror and to apply for the closed alpha, visit
www.themirror.space

Media Contact:
Jared McCluskey
817-602-4900
355844@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ariel-manzur-the-co-founder-of-godot-joins-the-mirror-as-a-technical-advisor-301776561.html

SOURCE The Mirror Game Development Platform

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Plarium Celebrates "RAID: Shadow Legends" 4th Anniversary by Releasing Legendary Versions of Its Four Original Champions

Month-long Celebration Provides Special Events and Free Gifts for New and Existing Players

Plarium a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 450 million registered gamers worldwide, announces the 4th anniversary of its acclaimed dark fantasy collections RPG RAID: Shadow Legends . The celebration will take place through April 8 and offer exclusive community challenges, events, and free gifts for both existing and new players using the 4YEARSRAID promo code in-game. As a special addition to this year's anniversary, Plarium is paying homage to the four iconic Champions who started it all with new legendary versions of Kael, Athel, Elhain and Galek.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

