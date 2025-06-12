Asara Resources logo

Cash Payment Received from Loreto, Chile Option and Joint Venture Agreement

Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company)) is pleased to announce that following the conclusion of litigation (Civil Claim) against the Company in Chile, it has received a cash payment of USD$100,000 (A$153,725)1in relation to its US$17.6m Option and Joint Venture Agreement (Agreement) with Teck Resources Chile Limitada (Teck Chile)2 on its Loreto Copper Project (Loreto) located in Northern Chile.

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the Agreement, Teck Chile has been granted options, to earn up to a 75% interest in Loreto by making US$600,000 in staged cash payments and spending US$17m on exploration.

First Option

Asara has granted Teck Chile an option to acquire a 55% interest in Loreto (the First Option). Teck Chile may exercise the First Option by incurring an aggregate of US$5,000,000 in expenditures on Loreto and by making US$600,000 in cash payments to Asara as set out in the schedule below. The dates for remaining payments, are tied to the Permit Date.

First Option

Second Option

If Teck Chile exercises the First Option, Teck Chile shall have a further option to acquire an additional 20% interest in Loreto, by incurring an additional US$12,000,000 in expenditures over the ensuing four-year period (the Second Option).

Loreto Project Litigation

As announced on 8 May 2025, Asara successfully concluded legal proceedings brought against the Company as outlined in its ASX Announcement dated 15 November 2023. As part of the settlement, Asara was required to sell 25.26% of its interest in the Loreto Project to Costa Rica Dos SpA (Costa Rica Dos) for approximately A$87,122 with payment to be made through future profits generated in the context of the Agreement with Teck Chile. Accordingly, Asara is not required to remit the requisite portion of the recent payment to Costa Rica Dos.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Asara Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:as1resource investing
AS1:AU
The Conversation (0)
Asara Resources Limited

Asara Raises $2.3M in Placement to Underpin Exploration Program at Kada and Makes Executive Changes

Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Subscription Agreement with Barbet L.L.C FZ (Barbet) to raise $2.3m (Placement) which affirms Barbet’s commitment to the Company and its flagship asset, the Kada Gold Project in Guinea (Kada).

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Critical Minerals

Australian Critical Minerals to acquire significant gold and copper portfolio in mineral rich Peru

Transformational acquisition in Tier 1 region for gold and copper production with potential for significant exploration upside

Australian Critical Minerals (ASX: ACM, “Australian Critical Minerals” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire 100% of the issued capital of Circuit Resources Pty Ltd (Circuit). Circuit owns Au Investments SAC, Pegoco SAC and Latin Gold SAC and holds an option to acquire Nueva Energia Metales SAC. The Circuitentities own or have options to acquire 100% interest in all the concessions associated with the Blanca, Riqueza, Flint, Cerro Rayas, Liro and Kamika projects. The projects are highly prospective with a focus on gold. copper, silver, lead and zinc.
Keep reading...Show less
EV Resources

EVR completes acquisition of the Los Lirios Antimony Mine (EVR: 70%), Mexico

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR” or “the Company”) has completed its binding agreement to acquire 70% of an operating Joint Venture over the Los Lirios Antimony Mine (El Lirio de los Valles mining concessions) in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico by establishing a wholly owned Mexican subsidiary, Stibcorp, S.A. de C.V., and executing a binding Promissory Agreement for the Assignment of Mining Rights with the current titleholders.
Keep reading...Show less
Queens Park, Toronto, Canada.

Ford Government Pushes Bill 5 Through Legislature, Sparking First Nations Outcry

In a move that has ignited a storm of opposition from Indigenous communities and environmental groups, Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government passed Bill 5 on Wednesday (June 4).

Formally titled the Protecting Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, the legislation grants the province unprecedented authority to override provincial and municipal laws in favor of economic development.

Specifically, Bill 5 allows the government to establish "special economic zones" where environmental protections, labor regulations and other statutes can be suspended for projects led by "trusted proponents."

Keep reading...Show less
Donald Trump in front of American flag.

Appeals Court Grants Trump Temporary Reprieve on Tariffs, "TACO" Taunts Gain Steam

US President Donald Trump scored a temporary reprieve in his ongoing trade war efforts after a federal appeals court stayed a lower court’s decision that struck down most of his global tariffs.

The Thursday (May 29) decision allows the administration’s controversial import duties to remain in place for now.

The decision by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit provides breathing room for Trump and his trade team as they prepare a full appeal, following a blistering Wednesday (May 28) night ruling by the US Court of International Trade that invalidated nearly all of the Trump-imposed tariffs not tied to national security.

Keep reading...Show less
Astute Metals NL

Two Lithium Zones Confirmed in Latest Drill- Hole at Red Mountain Project, USA

Result supports Exploration Target, successfully intersecting lithium under cover

Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to report assay results from the second hole of its April 2025 diamond drilling campaign at the 100%-owned Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA.

Keep reading...Show less
Mclaren Minerals

Phase 1 Drill Program – Operational and Geological Progress Update

McLaren Minerals Limited (ASX: MML) ("McLaren" or "Company"), is pleased to provide a further update on the phase 1 Drill Program at its wholly owned McLaren Titanium Project in the western Eucla Basin, Western Australia. This update is driven by the completion of geological interpretation of all the drilling during this campaign, in the absence of laboratory results.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Australian Critical Minerals to acquire significant gold and copper portfolio in mineral rich Peru

Drilling continues to return significant high-grade mineralisation

EVR completes acquisition of the Los Lirios Antimony Mine (EVR: 70%), Mexico

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Related News

gold investing

Drilling continues to return significant high-grade mineralisation

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Base Metals Investing

Research & Development Funds

Silver Investing

Peter Krauth: Silver Price Running, Stocks Exploding — What's Next?

Uranium Investing

Nuclear Recharge: Eclipse and Oklo Pen Deals Amid Global Clean Energy Push

Copper Investing

FireFly Metals to Add AU$95 Million to Coffers With Equity Raising

Gold Investing

Walker Lane Resources Webinar Highlights Strategic Path to Discovery and Value

×