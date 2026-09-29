Cascades LithoURB: Reinventing Consumer Packaging With 100% Recycled Brown Paperboard

Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS,OTC:CADNF) is launching Cascades lithoURB, a 100% recycled and recyclable paperboard developed to meet market demand for high-end lithographic printing for corrugated and folding carton packaging. Thanks to its properties, this new product allows for exceptional visual rendering while maintaining the natural and authentic character of recycled brown paperboard.
Compared to other virgin fibre options on the market, Cascades lithoURB helps drive the circular economy without compromising print quality, mechanical performance, or processing efficiency. This robust and reliable solution makes it possible to create impactful packaging that's consistent with the brands' environmental values.
It therefore meets the needs of businesses in the food processing, beverage, produce, and consumer goods markets who want to align their positioning and commitment to sustainable development. This solution is particularly suited to brands that promote their products' eco-responsible, organic, artisanal, or ethical attributes. Packaging manufactured with Cascades lithoURB can be certified FSC® Mix or 100% recycled, are pre-qualified as recyclable by How2Recycle®, and meet BRCGS food safety requirements.
"Cascades lithoURB provides our customers with eco-friendly packaging—a key factor when choosing products in stores. By meeting market demand for sustainable products, Cascades strives to maintain its position as a leader in sustainability," said Hugues Simon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cascades.
"This new paper reaffirms our position as a partner of choice by adding a premium paper solution that enables us to create distinctive packaging and helps our customers stand out in the North American market," said Jean-David Tardif, Executive Vice-President, Packaging sector, Cascades.
Cascades lithoURB has already been recognized by industry, winning The Shelby Report's Sustainability in the Food Industry Award, and coming in as a finalist in the Retail Council of Canada's first Retail Sustainability Awards in the categories of Innovative Sustainable Product & Packaging Design and Recycled Content Adoption.
Contact our team of packaging experts to learn more about the features and design possibilities of Cascades lithoURB.
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs close to 9,000 talented people across a network of 60 operating facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.
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SOURCE Cascades Inc.