Care Bears And Prenetics' IM8 Announce Global Partnership

IM8 family wellness brand to launch gummy multivitamins for kids and adults in 2027,
marking Care Bears' 45th anniversary
Care Bears, part of Authentic Brands Group ("Authentic") and Prenetics Global Limited (Nasdaq: PRE) ("Prenetics"), parent of IM8, the wellness brand co-founded by David Beckham, today announced an exclusive 10-year worldwide partnership to launch Care Bears by IM8, a family health and wellness brand.
The partnership joins Care Bears' multigenerational appeal and global reach with IM8's science-first formulations, quality standards and digital commerce capabilities. The collaboration will debut with great-tasting, science-backed gummy multivitamins for children and adults, targeted for global launch in the first half of 2027.
Care Bears by IM8 marks the first wellness license for Care Bears under Authentic's ownership. Care Bears was acquired in August 2026 by Authentic as its first character intellectual property. Celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2027, Care Bears has a presence in more than 190 countries and 26 languages.
"Care Bears represent caring, sharing and connection, making family wellness a natural extension of the brand," said Corey Salter, Chief Executive Officer, Entertainment of Authentic Brands Group. "IM8 brings the formulation expertise, quality standards and consumer focus to translate those values into everyday products. Together, this is the first of many products we want to launch to create new ways for fans of all ages to bring Care Bears into their daily lives."
Care Bears by IM8 brings the same science-first approach behind IM8's core range to a new audience. The gummies are formulated with zero sugar and no artificial colors or flavors. Every product is third-party tested and developed with guidance from IM8's advisory board of leading academic and medical experts. The initial launch for children answers one of the most frequent requests from IM8's community: products for their kids.
"Care Bears has earned the trust of families around the world for more than four decades," said Danny Yeung, Chief Executive Officer of Prenetics and Co-Founder of IM8. "By combining that connection with IM8's science-first approach, we see an opportunity to build a global wellness business that grows with families. Our ambition is to make Care Bears by IM8 the world's number one gummy vitamin brand for kids and adults within the next few years. Authentic is the ideal partner as we build a portfolio of category-leading brands."
The product is being developed for IM8's direct-to-consumer, subscription and e-commerce channels as well as pharmacy, grocery, mass-market and club retailers worldwide. Care Bears' network of more than 500 licensing partners provides an established global foundation, while Authentic Studios and Authentic Live will support the partnership through content and fan experiences.
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ABOUT AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP
Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a global lifestyle and entertainment platform that owns and invests in iconic intellectual property and cultural assets. It accelerates brands through a set of specialized businesses that combine powerful storytelling, premium content, unforgettable live experiences and global commerce. Through a network of more than 1,700 best-in-class licensees and strategic partners across 150 countries and expansive distribution, Authentic's brands drive more than $38 billion in annual systemwide sales worldwide.
Authentic's diversified portfolio spans more than 50 brands and reaches nearly one billion social media followers. Its roster includes Reebok, Champion, Shaquille O'Neal, David Beckham, Kevin Hart, Sports Illustrated, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, Marilyn Monroe, GUESS, Care Bears, Aéropostale, Lee, Nautica, Eddie Bauer, Lucky Brand, Nine West, Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Izod, Van Heusen, Dockers, Ted Baker, Hart Schaffner Marx, Vince, OVO, Barneys New York, Judith Leiber, Quiksilver, Spyder, Billabong, Volcom, Roxy, RVCA, DC Shoes, Prince, Sperry and Hunter.
For more information, visit corporate.authentic.com. Follow Authentic on LinkedIn, Instagram and WeChat.
ABOUT CARE BEARS™
Introduced in 1982 through consumer products and greeting cards, Care Bears, owned by Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), remains one of the most beloved lifestyle properties in the world. With their signature belly badges and endearing messages of sharing, caring, and friendship, the Care Bears from Care-A-Lot continue to inspire generations across the globe. Over the decades, the brand has expanded into television and film, from The Care Bears Movie trilogy to animated series, including Care Bears & Cousins and Care Bears: Unlock the Magic. With an evergreen presence across entertainment, global consumer products, and pop culture, Care Bears continues to build on its strong multigenerational relevance. As the brand celebrates its 45th anniversary in 2027, a new chapter of collaborations, experiences, and storytelling will bring the world of Care-A-Lot to life in exciting new ways. For more information, visit CareBears.com. Follow Care Bears on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
ABOUT PRENETICS
Prenetics Global Limited (Nasdaq: PRE) is a leading consumer health company on a mission to advance human health and longevity. Its flagship brand, IM8, co-founded with David Beckham, is redefining premium daily nutrition through science-backed formulations — anchored by Daily Ultimate Essentials, a 90-ingredient daily nutrition system that is NSF Certified for Sport and clinically studied. IM8 is the fastest-growing premium supplement brand ever recorded, reaching approximately $251 million in annualized run-rate revenue within 20 months of launch, shipping to 46 countries, and delivering well over 200,000 servings daily. IM8's ambassador and equity-partner roster includes David Beckham, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Aryna Sabalenka, Ollie Bearman, Jay Shetty, Inter Miami CF and the NBA. Learn more at www.prenetics.com.
ABOUT IM8
IM8 is a premium health and longevity brand co-founded by David Beckham and built with an elite team of scientists spanning medicine, academia and space science. Its flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials, delivers 90 ingredients in a single daily sachet – engineered to replace 16 different supplements in one drink – and is NSF Certified for Sport, non-GMO, vegan, free from common allergens and contains no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. Launched in December 2024, IM8 ships to 46 countries and has delivered more than 70 million servings. The brand is backed by a roster of global partners and ambassadors including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Aryna Sabalenka, Lily Collins, Jay Shetty, Ollie Bearman, Inter Miami CF and the NBA. IM8 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Prenetics Global Limited (Nasdaq: PRE), a leading global health sciences company dedicated to advancing consumer health. Learn more at www.im8health.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS
Authentic Brands Group
corporate@authentic.com
IM8
press@im8health.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Prenetics/IM8
investors@prenetics.com
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SOURCE Authentic Brands Group