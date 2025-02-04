Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cardiol Therapeutics to Present at Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics to Present at Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, is pleased to announce that it will present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on February 11, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. EST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Cardiol website (www.cardiolrx.com/investors/events-presentations/).

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company's lead small molecule drug candidate, CardiolRx™ (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease. It is recognized that cannabidiol inhibits activation of the inflammasome pathway, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with myocarditis, pericarditis, and heart failure.

Cardiol has received Investigational New Drug Application authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration ("US FDA") to conduct clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx™ in two diseases affecting the heart: recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis. The MAVERIC Program in recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory disease of the pericardium which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations, comprises the completed Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot study (NCT05494788) and the ongoing Phase III MAVERIC trial (NCT06708299). The ongoing ARCHER trial (NCT05180240) is a Phase II study in acute myocarditis, an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people less than 35 years of age. The US FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CardiolRx™ for the treatment of pericarditis, which includes recurrent pericarditis.

Cardiol is also developing CRD-38, a novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation intended for use in heart failure - a leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developed world, with associated healthcare costs in the United States exceeding $30 billion annually.

For more information about Cardiol Therapeutics, please visit cardiolrx.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that Cardiol believes, expects, or anticipates will, may, could, or might occur in the future are "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to statements regarding the Company's focus on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, the molecular targets and mechanism of action of the Company's product candidates, the Company's intended clinical studies and trial activities and timelines associated with such activities, including the Company's plan to complete the Phase III study in recurrent pericarditis with CardiolRx, and the Company's plan to advance the development of CRD-38, a novel subcutaneous formulation of cannabidiol intended for use in heart failure. Forward-looking information contained herein reflects the current expectations or beliefs of Cardiol based on information currently available to it and is based on certain assumptions and is also subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties and other factors include the risks and uncertainties referred to in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators on April 1, 2024, as well as the risks and uncertainties associated with product commercialization and clinical studies. These assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors should be considered carefully, and investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cardiol disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results, or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to read the Supplement, the accompanying Base Prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference therein.

For further information, please contact:
Trevor Burns, Investor Relations +1-289-910-0855
trevor.burns@cardiolrx.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239537

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cardiol Therapeutics
CRDL:CA
Cardiol Therapeutics
Sign up to get your FREE

Cardiol Therapeutics Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics


PRISM MarketView Features Q&A with President and CEO David Elsley: Cardiol Therapeutics Enters Phase 3 Clinical Trial for CardiolRx Addressing Patients with Recurrent Pericarditis

PRISM MarketView Features Q&A with President and CEO David Elsley: Cardiol Therapeutics Enters Phase 3 Clinical Trial for CardiolRx Addressing Patients with Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics President and CEO, David Elsley

Cardiol Therapeutics President and CEO, David Elsley

Cardiol Therapeutics' Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Clinical Results in Recurrent Pericarditis Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Cardiol Therapeutics' Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Clinical Results in Recurrent Pericarditis Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Marked and rapid reductions in both pericarditis pain and inflammation
maintained throughout the 26-week study

Episodes of pericarditis per year substantially reduced

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Added to PRISM Emerging Biotech Index

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Added to PRISM Emerging Biotech Index

PRISM MarketView a leading provider of market insights and company news, proudly announces that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ: CRDL, TSX: CRDL ) has been added to the PRISM Emerging Biotech Index, which spotlights companies leading innovation and creating market impact within the biotech sector. Cardiol's focus on anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease, including its lead candidate CardiolRx™, positions it as a pioneer in addressing major unmet needs in cardiac care.

The US FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CardiolRx™ for the treatment of pericarditis, which includes recurrent pericarditis. Cardiol's MAVERIC Program in recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory disease of the pericardium which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations, comprises the Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot study (NCT05494788), the Phase II/III MAVERIC-2 trial, and the planned Phase III MAVERIC-3 trial. The MAVERIC-2 trial will evaluate the impact of CardiolRx™ in recurrent pericarditis patients following the cessation of interleukin-1 blocker therapy. MAVERIC-2 is expected to initiate in Q4 2024 at major pericardial disease centers across the United States and Europe, with results anticipated ahead of the company's planned pivotal Phase III MAVERIC-3 trial.

Cardiol Therapeutics to Advance CardiolRx into a Late-Stage Trial in Patients with Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics to Advance CardiolRx into a Late-Stage Trial in Patients with Recurrent Pericarditis

MAVERIC-2 trial will evaluate the impact of CardiolRx(TM) following cessation of interleukin-1 blocker therapy (rilonacept or anakinra) and is expected to run concurrently with the Company's planned Phase III program.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, today announced plans to expand the MAVERIC clinical development program and advance CardiolRx™ into a late-stage clinical trial ("MAVERIC-2") to evaluate the impact of CardiolRx™ in recurrent pericarditis patients following cessation of interleukin-1 ("IL-1") blocker therapy. MAVERIC-2 is expected to be initiated during Q4 at major pericardial disease centres in the United States and Europe and to report results ahead of the Company's planned pivotal Phase III study in recurrent pericarditis.

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, is pleased to announce that, further to its successfully completed public offering of an aggregate of 8,437,500 Class A common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price to the public of US$1.60 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of US$13.5 million (the "Offering"), Canaccord Genuity has purchased an additional 1,265,625 Common Shares at the Offering Price pursuant to their exercise in full of the over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), for additional gross proceeds to the Company of $2,025,000 before deducting the underwriting commissions.

AMGEN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 versus comparable periods in 2023.

"Robust growth in sales and earnings throughout 2024 reflects the momentum of our business. With strong performance globally, we are investing heavily in our rapidly advancing pipeline to deliver innovative therapies across our four therapeutic areas," said Robert A. Bradway , chairman and chief executive officer.

CWENCH Hydration Strengthens its Retail Footprint in Western Canada with Placement in 75 Locations of London Drugs

CWENCH Hydration Strengthens its Retail Footprint in Western Canada with Placement in 75 Locations of London Drugs

Founded in 1945, London Drugs is a major retail pharmacy chain with 79 locations in the Western Canadian provinces. Starting in January, three flavours of CWENCH Hydration™ will be available in 75 locations of London Drugs, as well as through its online store.

AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2024 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. ET . Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen's senior management team.

Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

December Quarterly Activities Report

December Quarterly Activities Report

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced December Quarterly Activities Report

Cardiol Therapeutics
Sign up to get your FREE

Cardiol Therapeutics Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

