Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • Third IND authorization for CardiolRx™ in cardiovascular disease
  • Study to run in parallel with Company's multi-national Phase II acute myocarditis trial, expected to commence imminently
  • CardiolRx™ is now eligible for orphan drug status in two indications

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease ("CVD"), is pleased to announce the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the Company's Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to commence a Phase II open-label pilot study designed to evaluate the tolerance and safety of CardiolRx™, a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol drug formulation, in patients with recurrent pericarditis. The study will also assess the improvement in objective measures of disease, and during an extension period, assess the feasibility of weaning concomitant background therapy including corticosteroids, while taking CardiolRx™. Recurrent pericarditis is an orphan disease in the United States, thereby making CardiolRx™ eligible for orphan drug status under the FDA's Orphan Drug Designation program.

Allan L. Klein, MD, FRCP (C), FACC, FAHA, FASE, FESC, Director Center of Pericardial Diseases and Professor of Medicine, Heart and Vascular Institute, Cleveland Clinic, will serve as study Chair and provide leadership throughout the course of the trial. Dr. Klein commented, "I look forward to investigating the potential of this treatment in patients with recurrent pericarditis, a cardiovascular inflammatory disease and the most common of pericardial diseases. We look forward to evaluating whether this intervention could be a therapeutic option for those who are intolerant to current medical treatment or who require long-term administration of corticosteroids to control their disease."

Cardiol's study is expected to enroll 25 patients at major clinical centers specializing in pericarditis in the United States. The study protocol has been designed in collaboration with thought leaders in pericardial disease. The trial's primary efficacy endpoint is the change, from baseline to 8 weeks, in patient-reported pericarditis pain using an 11-point numeric rating scale (NRS). The NRS is a validated clinical tool used across multiple conditions with acute and chronic pain, including previous studies of recurrent pericarditis. Secondary endpoints include the pain score after 26 weeks of treatment, and changes in C-reactive protein (CRP).

"We are pleased that Dr. Klein will provide his expertise and leadership to Cardiol's study, and his contributions thus far with respect to protocol design and facilitating clinical trial site recruitment have been invaluable," commented Dr. Andrew Hamer, Cardiol's Chief Medical Officer. "We believe there is a significant opportunity to develop a new oral, well tolerated therapy for treating recurrent pericarditis to prevent multiple recurrences, for colchicine refractory, intolerant, and contraindicated patients, as well as steroid-dependent patients. With IND authorization now in place, we look forward to ramping up initiation of this important study. We also anticipate benefiting from the clinical trial infrastructure already established for our multi-national acute myocarditis study, which is expected to commence patient enrollment imminently."

Pericarditis refers to inflammation of the pericardium - the membrane, or sac, that surrounds the heart. Symptoms include debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, which result in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations. Causes of pericarditis can include infection (e.g., tuberculosis), systemic disorders such as autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, cancer, and post-cardiac injury syndromes. Based on time of presentation, acute pericarditis is a symptomatic event lasting less than four to six weeks, the diagnosis of which is based on meeting two of four criteria: chest pain; pericardial rub; electrocardiogram changes; and new or worsening pericardial swelling. Elevation of inflammatory markers such as CRP, and evidence of pericardial inflammation by an imaging technique (computed tomography scan or cardiac magnetic resonance) may help the diagnosis and the monitoring of disease activity. Although generally self-limited and not life-threatening, acute pericarditis is diagnosed in 0.2% of all cardiovascular in-hospital admissions and is responsible for 5% of emergency room admissions for chest pain in North America and Western Europe.

Recurrent pericarditis is the reappearance of symptoms after a symptom-free period of at least 4-6 weeks following an episode of acute pericarditis. These recurrences appear in 15% to 30% of acute cases and usually within 18 months. Further, up to 50% of patients with a recurrent episode of pericarditis experience more recurrences. Standard first-line medical therapy consists of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or aspirin with or without colchicine. Corticosteroids such as prednisone are second-line therapy in patients with continued recurrence and inadequate response to conventional therapy. Recently a potent subcutaneously injected interleukin-1 inhibitor has been approved by the FDA for patients with recurrent pericarditis; however, this immunosuppressant is primarily used in patients with a third or fourth recurrence.

The U.S. Orphan Drug Designation program was created to provide the sponsor of a drug significant incentives, including seven-year marketing exclusivity and exemptions from certain FDA fees, to develop treatments for diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. Products with Orphan Drug Designation also frequently qualify for accelerated regulatory review. The prevalence of recurrent pericarditis in the U.S. is estimated at 38,000. The program was successfully utilized to support the first FDA approval of cannabidiol for the treatment of rare pediatric epilepsy syndromes. Cardiol believes there is a similar opportunity to develop its oral CardiolRx™ formulation as an orphan drug for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of cannabidiol as an anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapy for the treatment of cardiovascular disease ("CVD"). The Company's lead product candidate, CardiolRx™, is a pharmaceutically produced oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in cardiovascular medicine. CardiolRx™ is currently being evaluated in a Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study (the LANCER trial). LANCER is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx™ as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce major cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who have a prior history of, or risk factors for, CVD, and to investigate the influence CardiolRx™ has on key biomarkers associated with heart disease. Cardiol has also received IND authorization from the FDA to conduct a Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx™ in acute myocarditis (also an orphan indication), which remains an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and is a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people less than 35 years of age. In addition, Cardiol is developing a subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx™ for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is associated with the development and progression of heart failure - a leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developed world, with associated healthcare costs in the U.S. exceeding $30 billion annually.

For more information about Cardiol Therapeutics, please visit cardiolrx.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that Cardiol believes, expects, or anticipates will, may, could, or might occur in the future are "forward-looking information". Forward looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's intention that the pericarditis study run in parallel with the Company's myocarditis trial, which is expected to commence imminently; the fact that the pericarditis study is designed to evaluate the tolerance and safety of CardiolRx; the point that the pericarditis study will also assess the improvement in objective measures of disease, and assess the feasibility of weaning concomitant background therapy including corticosteroids, while taking CardiolRx; the fact that Allan L. Klein, MD, will serve as study Chair and provide leadership throughout the course of the trial; the possibility that CardiolRx™ may offer a therapeutic option in the patient population who are intolerant to current medical treatment or who require long-term administration of corticosteroids to control their disease; the expectation that the study will enroll 25 patients at major clinical centers specializing in pericarditis in the United States; the expectation that Cardiol will now ramp up for initiation of the study; the belief that the study will benefit from the infrastructure synergies, including streamlining of site contracting and activation; the belief there is a significant opportunity to develop a new oral, well tolerated, and safe therapy for treating recurrent pericarditis to prevent multiple recurrences, for colchicine refractory, intolerant, and contraindicated patients, as well as steroid dependent patient; the belief that there is a similar opportunity to develop the Company's oral CardiolRx™ formulation as an orphan drug for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis; the focus on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease; the completion of patient enrollment into the LANCER Phase II/III trial; the initiation of patient enrollment into the Phase II trial; and advancing the subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx™ as a potential anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapy. Forward-looking information contained herein reflects the current expectations or beliefs of Cardiol based on information currently available to it, including Cardiol's ability to successfully initiate and complete patient enrollment in trials and to advance the subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx™. This forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and is also subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties and other factors include the risks and uncertainties referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2022, as well as the risks and uncertainties associated with product commercialization and clinical studies. These assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors should be considered carefully, and investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cardiol disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Trevor Burns, Investor Relations +1-289-910-0855
trevor.burns@cardiolrx.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124293

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cardiol TherapeuticsTSX:CRDLBiotech Investing
CRDL:CA
Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics

A Clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease.


Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Year-End 2021 Update on Operations

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Year-End 2021 Update on Operations

  • Expanded the Phase II/III LANCER clinical trial in patients with cardiovascular disease (CVD), or significant CVD risk factors, who are hospitalized with COVID-19

  • Received authorization from the FDA to proceed with the Company's IND to commence a Phase II multi-national clinical trial in patients with acute myocarditis

  • Made strategic appointments to senior management team

  • Listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange

  • Ended 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $83.9M

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease ("CVD"), today announces its year-end 2021 update on operations following the filing of its audited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021. Both are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at sedar.com and on the Company's website at cardiolrx.com.

David Elsley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cardiol Therapeutics, commented: "In 2021 Cardiol Therapeutics accomplished several important goals. We progressed novel product development, key basic research initiatives, and clinical programs focused on advancing the development of our pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulations for use as an anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapy in cardiovascular disease. Strategic appointments to our management team, Board of Directors, and advisory panels added invaluable industry experience and expertise. We fortified our financial position raising $98 million in gross proceeds and we listed on the Nasdaq to support our efforts to increase awareness of Cardiol within the U.S. financial community. Cardiol is now well positioned to continue pursuing its objective of developing new treatment options to improve the health and quality of life for patients living with heart disease, who are currently underserved by available therapies."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald's Virtual Rare Orphan Disease Summit

Cardiol Therapeutics to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald's Virtual Rare Orphan Disease Summit

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, announced today that Cardiol's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Andrew Hamer, will be participating in a panel discussion entitled "New World Order for EndoCVRenal Disease" at Cantor Fitzgerald's Virtual Rare Orphan Disease Summit on Tuesday, March 29th, at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Appoints Jennifer M. Chao to Its Board of Directors

Cardiol Therapeutics Appoints Jennifer M. Chao to Its Board of Directors

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease ("CVD"), is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Jennifer M. Chao to serve as a director, effective immediately. Ms. Chao has also been appointed Chair of the Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee.

Ms. Chao has over 25 years of experience in the biotech and life sciences industries focused primarily on finance and corporate strategy. She is Managing Partner of CoreStrategies Management, LLC, a company she founded in 2008 to provide transformational corporate and financial strategies to biotech/life science companies for maximizing core valuation. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Endo Pharmaceuticals and is a member of the Audit Committee and Compliance Committee. Prior to joining Endo, Ms. Chao served as Chairman of the Board of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BioSpecifics) from October 2019 until its acquisition by Endo for approximately US $660 million in December 2020. She also served as Chair of BioSpecifics' Compensation Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee, Strategy Committee, Intellectual Property Committee, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee from 2015 to 2020.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Receives Clearance from the FDA and Regulatory Agencies in Brazil and Mexico for Important Protocol Amendments Designed to Expedite Patient Enrollment in the LANCER Trial

Cardiol Therapeutics Receives Clearance from the FDA and Regulatory Agencies in Brazil and Mexico for Important Protocol Amendments Designed to Expedite Patient Enrollment in the LANCER Trial

LANCER Trial expanded to include up to 20 Additional Clinical Research Centers

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease ("CVD"), today announced that it has received clearance from the FDA and regulatory agencies in Brazil and Mexico to modify the inclusion criteria for the LANCER trial to allow for, amongst other things, the enrollment of vaccinated patients. Commensurate with clearance to implement these important protocol amendments which will broaden the population of patients eligible for enrollment into LANCER, the Company also announced plans to expand the clinical trial infrastructure to include up to an additional 20 clinical research centers. LANCER is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx™ as a cardiopulmonary protective therapy to reduce mortality and major cardiovascular events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who have a prior history of, or risk factors for, CVD, and to investigate the impact of CardiolRx™ on symptom recovery and key biomarkers associated with inflammatory heart disease.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Appoints Thought Leaders in Cardiovascular Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board

Cardiol Therapeutics Appoints Thought Leaders in Cardiovascular Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, today announced the appointment of Paul M. Ridker, MD, MPH, Bruce McManus, PhD, MD, and Joseph A. Hill, MD, PhD, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

"We are pleased to welcome distinguished thought leaders in cardiovascular medicine to our Scientific Advisory Board," said David Elsley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cardiol Therapeutics. "Their expertise in cardiovascular research will provide invaluable guidance to our research and clinical programs focused on the development of novel anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart disease."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AUPH, AMZN and UPST: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you

AUPH Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-information-loss-submission-form?prid=27309&wire=1
AMZN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/amazon-com-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27309&wire=1
UPST Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/upstart-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27309&wire=1

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on Investigational Lenacapavir for the Treatment and Prevention of HIV

All Clinical Studies Evaluating Injectable Lenacapavir to Resume –

– Decision Based on Review of Vial Compatibility Data –

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ROSEN, A Top Ranked Law Firm, Encourages Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - AUPH

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 14, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Aurinia securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AbbVie Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important June 6 Deadline in Securities Class Action - ABBV

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of ABBVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 6, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased AbbVie securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IBM, ABBV, & TWTR Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Leading Class Action Firm Reminds Shareholders to Actively Participate

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff

Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC, Monday, May 16, 2022, Press release picture

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)
Class Period: April 4, 2017 - October 20, 2021
Deadline: June 6, 2022
For more info: www.bgandg.com/ibm.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CELH AUPH MULN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/celsius-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=27287&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2022
Class Period: August 12, 2021 - March 1, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×