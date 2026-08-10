Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend for August

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSX: CJ,OTC:CRLFF) ("Cardinal" or the "Company") confirms that our August dividend of $0.06 per common share will be paid on September 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2026. The Board of Directors of Cardinal has declared the dividend payable in cash. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal is a Canadian oil and natural gas production company with operations focused on low decline sustainable oil production in Western Canada. The Company's portfolio of conventional and SAGD projects offers a complimentary low decline, long life resource base that is ideally suited to sustain our commitment to meaningful dividend returns to shareholders.

For further information:

Cody Kwong, Business Development Manager
Email: info@cardinalenergy.ca
Phone: (403) 234-8681

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