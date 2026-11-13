Carahsoft and Partners Showcase HPC, AI, Hardware and EDU Solutions at SuperComputing 2026 in Chicago, Ill., November 15-20

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Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 50 of its vendor partners at SuperComputing 2026 (SC26), the International Conference for High Performance Computing (HPC), Networking, Storage and Analysis, taking place November 15-20 in Chicago, Illinois. Hosted by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) in partnership with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Computer Society, SC26 brings together researchers, technology professionals, industry leaders and Government representatives to explore the latest advancements in computing technology.

LEARN:
SC26 will offer a diverse program of technical presentations, workshops, tutorials, panels, invited talks and opportunities for learning and collaboration. The conference will explore key areas of advancement across the HPC landscape, including artificial intelligence (AI), data infrastructure, quantum innovation and more. The conference will also showcase innovative products, technologies and solutions from organizations around the world. This year's theme, HPC Unites, emphasizes the growing influence of AI across scientific disciplines and reflects the role of shared knowledge, ideas and technological innovation in advancing research, creating new opportunities and expanding the impact of HPC.

The SC26 keynote address, "The Next Scaling Law after LLMS: AI that Understands the Physical World," will be presented by Animashree Anandkumar, Bren Professor at Caltech and Co-Founder of Accelerated Understanding. The keynote will explore the next frontier of AI, focusing on its ability to understand the physical world and the potential to accelerate scientific discovery.

ATTEND:
Sunday – Friday, November 15-20, 2026

McCormick Place
2301 S. Martin Luther King Drive
Chicago, Ill. 60616

Directions

ENGAGE:
Carahsoft and more than 50 partners will showcase HPC, Hardware, AI, EDU and more solutions at SC26. Visit the Carahsoft Team at booth #2006 and connect with Carahsoft's partners throughout the show floor.

Carahsoft Partners Exhibiting Outside of the Carahsoft Booth:

  • 2CRSi (#1211)
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS) (#4819)
  • Arista Networks (#2930)
  • Bacula Systems Corp (#4528)
  • Broadcom (#4626)
  • Cerebras Systems (#2024 & #6425ES)
  • Ciena (#5035)
  • Cisco (#3626)
  • Classiq (#5442)
  • Cloudian (#4436)
  • D-Wave (#5241 & #6521ES)
  • DDN (#4211, #7225ES, #7125ES, #7025ES & #6925ES)
  • Dell Technologies (#2223)
  • F5 (#6608)
  • Fortinet (#1456)
  • Globus (#2054)
  • Google (#3418)
  • Graid Technology (#1326)
  • Hedgehog (#6606)
  • Hitachi Federal (#1429)
  • HPE (#3017)
  • IBM (#1806)
  • Intel (#2819)
  • IonQ (#5238)
  • Keysight (#3654)
  • Legrand (#2556)
  • Liqid (#5214)
  • Microsoft (#3411)
  • Microway Inc. (#5420)
  • MinIO (#1016)
  • NetAPP, Inc. (#4811 & #S210)
  • Nokia (#3426)
  • NVIDIA (#3011)
  • Oracle (#2511 & #S107)
  • Oxide Computer Company (#6114)
  • Parallel Works (#5405)
  • Puget Systems (#6104)
  • Qblox (#5639)
  • Quantum Computing Inc. (#5345)
  • Qumulo (#2108)
  • Rafay (#2860)
  • Red Hat (#2308)
  • Rescale (2815)
  • Rocket Software (#6714)
  • SambaNova (#2246, #7121ES & #S200)
  • Samsung (#1214)
  • Scality (#4959)
  • Spectra Logic (#5220)
  • Spectro Cloud (#7202)
  • SUPERMICRO (#4017)
  • VAST Data (#3817)
  • VDURA (#1423, #6221ES & #6121ES)
  • Vertiv (#2028, #2036 & #S103)
  • Weka (#2519, #6625ES & #6725ES)


To view the full SC26 floorplan, click here; Schedule a meeting with Carahsoft at SC26 here.

JOIN TODAY!
Additional conference and registration information is available here. For more information regarding Carahsoft's presence at the event, contact Anna Pettry at (571) 590-7131 or anna.pettry@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com. 

Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com 


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