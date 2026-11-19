Captiva Verde Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) (the "Company or Captiva"), a developer of atmospheric water technology that produces pure drinking water from the air, is bringing its clean water solutions for communities and the U.S. military to a national audience through a dedicated campaign with Red Apple Media. The campaign will share Captiva Verde's mission with listeners across New York and nationwide through WABC's more than 700 syndicated network affiliates.
The campaign follows a successful Veterans Day parade, after which Captiva Verde joined WABC on air to discuss its work with the military and the contributions of its advisory board. Red Apple Media is proud to support the company's impactful work.
An On-Air Interview Series
As part of the campaign, WABC is airing a series of interviews with Jeff Ciachurski of Captiva Verde. The conversations explore the company's atmospheric water technology, its partnerships with the military and other institutions, and its ongoing efforts to advance sustainability and health for future generations.
"Atmospheric Water Production is transformational to help solve the world's drinking water problems. One cannot speak of the problems of drinking water without a solution. The time is now and we look forward to playing a significant role" said Jeff Ciachurski, Executive Chairman, Captiva Verde.
Health & Wellness and Innovation Reports
WABC is also educating listeners about Captiva Verde through its Health & Wellness and Innovation Reports with Yanna Darilis, PhD, Journalist-Producer. The reports air throughout the day on WABC and across its network of more than 700 syndicated affiliates, giving audiences nationwide an accessible look at how new approaches to clean water can support public health, resilience and environmental stewardship.
"We are delighted that Captiva Verde chose Red Apple Media to get their message to listeners in New York and across the country," said Chad Lopez, President, Red Apple Media and WABC Radio. Their work in clean water is revolutionary."
Listen
Listeners can hear the interviews with Captiva Verde and the Health & Wellness and Innovation Reports with Yanna Darilis on WABC 770 AM and online at https://www.WABCradio.com.
About Captiva Verde
Captiva Verde (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) develops atmospheric water generation technology that draws moisture from the air and turns it into pure drinking water at the point of use. The company is focused on sustainable infrastructure across pure water, wellness, energy reduction and attainable housing, and works with partners including the military and the hospitality industry. Captiva Verde is guided by an advisory board of leaders in business, public service and environmental protection. For more information, visit https://captivaverdeusa.com/
About Red Apple Media
Red Apple Media is a New York-based media and broadcasting company owned by businessman John Catsimatidis. The company operates 77 WABC Radio and Red Apple Audio Networks, providing news, talk shows, entertainment, and syndicated radio programming. Its goal is to deliver engaging content, inform audiences, and expand its reach through traditional radio and digital media platforms. Red Apple Media continues to grow its presence in the broadcasting industry through innovative programming and diverse media services. For more information, visit https://www.redappleaudionetworks.com/
Media Contacts:
Captiva Verde
Jeff Ciachurski
westernwind@shaw.ca
Red Apple Media
Renée Cassis
renee.cassis@wabcradio.com
westernwind(at)shaw.ca