"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Debuts New Players Wearing the FC BARCELONA Official Uniform and Monthly Livestream on YouTube

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the FC BARCELONA Official Campaign from Friday, March 17th . The campaign will feature Tsubasa Ozora, Xavii, and Payol wearing the FC BARCELONA official kit. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the FC BARCELONA Official Campaign from Friday, March 17th. The campaign will feature Tsubasa Ozora, Xavii, and Payol wearing the FC BARCELONA official kit. In addition, Ramadan daily scenarios will be held from March 24th to April 21st. Users will have the chance to receive items by playing once per day.

In addition, the campaign will include a login bonus, event missions, special event, and the Dreamball Exchange where users will have a chance to get the new kits as well. Be sure to check the in-game notifications for more information on the campaigns.

Ramadan Daily Scenarios

Users can play these limited scenarios once a day during the event period between March 24th to April 21st . Be sure to play for a chance to receive great in-game rewards.

Monthly Livestream on YouTube Live

In-game notifications and the latest information on any new players or updates will be delivered in both Japanese and English for your enjoyment.

Livestream Schedule

Thursday, March 30th from 21:00 JST (UTC+9)

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

*The broadcast is expected to be in Japanese and English.
*Livestream contents are subject to change without notice.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-debuts-new-players-wearing-the-fc-barcelona-official-uniform-and-monthly-livestream-on-youtube-301774820.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

