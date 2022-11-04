GamingInvesting News

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the World Dream Campaign from Friday, November 4th to Friday, December 2nd . The campaign will feature SSR Genzo Wakabayashi wearing the Japan national team's official kit. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the World Dream Campaign from Friday, November 4th to Friday, December 2nd. The campaign will feature SSR Genzo Wakabayashi wearing the Japan national team's official kit. During the World Dream campaign new players wearing the official kits of national football teams from around the world will appear in sequence. (National Teams: Japan, Germany, Uruguay, Brazil, Italy, England, France, Argentina, Mexico, Spain) Be sure to see the in-game news for details.

World Dream Campaign

During the campaign period, new players wearing the official kits of national football teams from around the world will appear in sequence.

National Teams: Japan , Germany , Uruguay , Brazil , Italy , England , France , Argentina , Mexico , Spain

*From December onwards, players wearing the official kits from the Swedish and Dutch national teams will also debut.

From today, various events such as World Dream Campaign: FREE 10-Player Transfer, World Dream: Gifts for All, and Fight, Warriors in Blue: Japan National Team Transfer are being held, so please check the in-game notifications for more information.

Fight, Warriors in Blue: Japan National Team Ticket Transfer

The special tickets obtained from the World Dream: Login Bonus Day Part 1 can be used to perform the Transfer up to five times during the event period. Tsubasa Ozora, Shingo Aoi, and Ryo Ishizaki wearing the Japan national team's official kit are available in this Transfe r.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account:

@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel:

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright:

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA


©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM


© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-debuts-new-players-wearing-national-team-official-kits-from-around-the-world-in-the-world-dream-campaign-301665935.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA Launches Frontier Test

  • Frontier Test includes total prize money of $20,000
  • 1,000 limited-edition Gilraptor NFT cards to be available as airdrop

ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA, a blockchain trading card game presented by Z SPOT and developed by ACT Games, will launch a beta test named Frontier Test, which will take place for two weeks, from November 10th to November 23rd .

1,000 limited-edition Gilraptor NFT cards to be available as airdrop

Players can participate in this blockbuster Frontier Test by signing up on the official website. The test will be in English and available on Android and PC.

This Frontier Test will unveil the core contents of ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA, from acquiring cards to upgrading them. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA provides fast, dynamic gameplay while featuring in-depth strategy, elements that have been scarce in blockchain games.

Frontier Test will offer prize money to avid participants. A tournament will take place where the participants will have a chance to earn a total of $20,000 worth of rewards, offering a further incentive for more active game testing.

The Test will also be accompanied by ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA's second airdrop, which will feature limited-edition NFT cards of Gilraptor. This NFT card can be acquired in a variety of ways, from a traditional airdrop to various community events.

Z SPOT revealed that the Frontier Test is designed to seek and acquire valuable opinions from the participants to balance the gameplay and prepare for the grand launch.

  • About ZOIDS

The "ZOIDS" series encompasses substantial content that TOMY Company, Ltd. has been developing as original intellectual property since 1983. ZOIDS are a biomechanical lifeform themed on dinosaurs and animals, named by combining the two words "zoic" (pertaining to animals or living beings) and "android" (a robot with a human appearance). ZOIDS are Real Moving Kit toys (assembly-type motorized toys) that are equipped with electric motors or wind-up mechanisms and move similarly to a real lifeform once assembled. For the first time in 12 years, efforts to develop "ZOIDS WILD," the latest ZOIDS series, were initiated in 2018.

Official website: www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/zoidswild

  • About ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA

ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is a blockchain trading card game (TCG) incorporating units from TV Animations "ZOIDS WILD" and "ZOIDS WILD ZERO" franchises as NFT cards. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA allows players to purchase the NFT cards and store them on the blockchain, using them to battle against other players, like a real-life trading card game. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is an officially-licensed project from TOMY Company, Ltd., developed by ACT Games and will be published by Z SPOT. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is set to be released in January of 2023, and it will be serviced globally except for the following regions: Japan , China , and Korea.

  • About Z SPOT

Z SPOT PTE. LTD. is a blockchain game publisher founded in 2022 in Singapore , specializing in publishing WEB 3.0 games. In addition, the company is a platform developer for popular Web 3.0 projects, with many more titles on the way.

[Copyright]

© TOMY /ZW, TX © TOMY /ZW, MBS © TOMY
© 2022 ACT GAMES CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Published by Z SPOT PTE. LTD.

[Related Links]

Sign up for Frontier Test: https://bit.ly/3g3wLgq

Official Website: https://zoidswild.io/

Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZoidsWild

Official Discord: https://discord.gg/zoidswild

For questions regarding this press release, please contact:

Z SPOT PTE. LTD.

zspot@zspot.io

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoids-wild-nft-arena-launches-frontier-test-301665820.html

SOURCE ACT GAMES CO., LTD.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TIMEKEEPER OF THE METAVERSE: SWISS LUXURY WATCHMAKER REVEALS HUBLOT LOVES FOOTBALL STADIUM

Partnering with acclaimed stadium architects, MEIS, and pioneering metaverse builders, Spatial, the 90,000 spectator, 1KM stadium is designed to showcase Hublot's love for football, design, and community.

- Another first for the Official Timekeeper in the world of football, Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot enters the metaverse with the unveiling of the 'Hublot Loves Football Metaverse Stadium'. A hybrid sport, art, and digital events space, the stadium structure is inspired by the intricate design of the case body and digital face of Hublot's recently launched Big Bang e watch.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Immutable Expands Enforceable Royalties to Ethereum To Protect $1.8b of Creator Royalties

Immutable plans to galvanize Web3's budding creator economy by making royalties enforceable on-chain for the first time and shielding more than $1.8 billion in creator royalties

ImmutableX the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum today announces plans to extend its enforceable royalties model across the web3 ecosystem, starting with Ethereum. The move represents the first step in establishing industry-wide standards around enforceable royalty payouts.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

DouYu International Holdings Limited to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 21, 2022

- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, November 21, 2022. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http:ir.douyu.com.

DouYu's management will hold a conference call on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fresh Step Launches First Streaming Adoption Event to Help Cats in Need

Premium litter brand hosts Adopt a Stray livestream gaming event to drive cat adoptions during National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week

Fresh Step ®, the premium innovation-driven litter brand focused on supporting the well-being of cats and their people, is launching a first-of-its-kind streaming adoption event aiming to unite more cats with a loving family. As part of National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week and in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, Fresh Step will enlist cat-loving gaming influencers to launch live game streams of the popular cat adventure game Stray. While playing, they will also drum up support and drive adoptions for cats living in shelters. The Fresh Step Adopt a Stray events will take place starting Wednesday, November 9 on Twitch and YouTube on partner platforms.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gen.G and TGR Foundation Held Two Week-Long Camps for Youth To Get a Crash Course of Working in Gaming & Esports

Orange County Students Had the Opportunity to Learn Key Insights about Gaming and Esports from Leading Industry Veterans

- In an effort to expose students to gaming education and career pathways, global esports organization Gen.G and TGR Foundation hosted two after-school camps in Anaheim, CA at the TGR Learning Lab. The camps were designed for middle school and high school students to focus on career exploration within the gaming space and strengthen their understanding of the esports ecosystem.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×