KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. Starting Friday, October 7th new players including Pepe, Makoto Soda Mitsuru Sano Takeshi Sawada and Ken Wakashimazu wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

J.LEAGUE Collaboration Campaign

Players who were part of the J.League in the original Captain Tsubasa story will appear in Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season!

The campaign will feature Ken Wakashimazu, Makoto Soda , and other players.

There will be other campaigns including a login bonus, daily scenarios, event missions, and a Dreamball Exchange update. Be sure to check out the in-game notifications for more details.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account:

@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel:

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright:

© Yoichi Takahashi/ SHUEISHA


© Yoichi Takahashi/ SHUEISHA /TV TOKYO/ ENOKIFILM


© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Meet the TRDR Series II: The games console set to revolutionize our relationship with gaming

Harboring world's most intelligent consumer AI in a handheld device, making the future accessible to millions

Meet Scarlet, Tony & Julia: the ONLY AI personalities to have human-like conversation that extends beyond the weather and identifying songs

New 'Play and Earn' mobile game 'HERO BLAZE: THREE KINGDOMS' Begins!

The October 6th official launch of 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' on Google Play Store and Apple App Store by game publisher and developer, NATRIS, also known as a metaverse NFT platform, is gaining the attention of gamers around the world. Even before launch, during its pre-registration period, 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' was featured on Google Play Store, drawing much anticipation.

New 'Play and Earn' mobile game 'HERO BLAZE: THREE KINGDOMS' Begins!

This global launch includes all regions except Japan , Taiwan , Hong Kong , Macau , and China . Japan , Taiwan , Hong Kong , and Macau can expect a launch during October.

Developer NATRIS has prepared various events to commemorate the global launch and welcome global users. Just log into the game to receive the highest ranking seven star hero 'Zhuge Liang'. and complete daily quests to receive tickets to randomly draw 'MUDOL Stones'. Users can obtain 'MUDOL Stones' through diverse gameplay and systems in 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms', and exchange them on the official website for 'MUDOL2 tokens' ('MUDOL2 token' is listed on Huobi and MEXC).

"The Three Kingdoms IP on which 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' is based on is beloved globally and has many fans. 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' which received a lot of love in Korea saw an Asia launch and global launch thanks to all the loyal and supportive user who played the game," says a spokesperson for NATRIS. "Moving forward, we will spare no effort to further improve game service for our users."

Meanwhile, the Promotional Video for 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' was released on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYnjUtoT3ck

In addition, the latest information about 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' can be found on the official website and Discord .

Game Overview

©NATRIS CORP. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-play-and-earn-mobile-game-hero-blaze-three-kingdoms-begins-301643120.html

SOURCE NATRIS

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/06/c4637.html

GamerSaloon announces the hiring of esports industry vet, Ben Feferman as incoming COO and Head of Esports

Online Video Gaming Company, GamerSaloon is pleased to announce it has hired esports veteran Ben Feferman as the company's new Chief Operating Officer and Head of Esports. Ben will be working with the GamerSaloon.com ecosystem to create multi-channel sponsorships, partnerships and launch several special projects including Dot City Gaming, a competitive esports team focused on sports titles.

Originally from Toronto and now living in Boca Raton, FL , Ben has been working as a C-suite executive in the esports industry for the past 4 years. He founded and exited several esports start-ups including Amuka Esports and Parabellum Esports as well as co-founding Canada's first esports incubator.

Evolve Media Announces GameRevolution Relaunch, Propelling Video Game Icon Into A New Era

One of the longest-running video game publications, GameRevolution, has been relaunched and refreshed with an all-new look, logo, and user experience.

Today, Evolve Media LLC, a passion-based publisher of some of the most significant internet brands since 1996, has announced the debut of the all-new GameRevolution.com.

Everi to Webcast Investor Presentation and Preview of Products at Global Gaming Expo 2022 on Monday October 10, 2022

- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, today announced that it's hosting a live webcast of management's investor presentation and preview of the Company's products showcased at the upcoming 2022 Global Gaming Expo ("G2E"), as well as a question and answer period that will follow the presentation. The presentation and webcast will begin at 2:30 p.m. PT ( 5:30 p.m. ET ) on Monday, October 10 . The webcast will be archived through October 31, 2022 on the Company's website at www.everi.com (select "Investors," followed by "Events & Contact," followed by "Upcoming Events" for the live webcast or "Past Events" for the archived webcast).

INNOCN introduces the 27-Inch 165HZ 1MS IPS Gaming Monitor for Hardcore Gamers

INNOCN's new 27-inch computer monitor features a super-fast response time, a blue light filter, and other features to provide the ultimate gaming experience.

The research and development team at Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has consistently created smart displays that not only stand the test of time but are also one step ahead of the competition. With its cutting-edge product designs, INNOCN, a market leader in all-in-one monitors, computers, and commercial displays, strives to improve the monitor display market and break through conventional thinking. The company has received numerous accolades from reputable organizations, which has resulted in them winning numerous design awards over the years, including the iF Design Award, the Red Dot Award, and the China Good Design Award. INNOCN has been honored since 2014, and was recently named "Best Overall" and "Best Portable Monitors of 2022." Editors at Rolling Stone and Forbes, among others, wrote about the company.

