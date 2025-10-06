Capstone Copper to Release Third Quarter Results on October 30, 2025

Capstone Copper to Release Third Quarter Results on October 30, 2025

Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) (ASX:CSC) will release its 2025 third quarter ("Q3 2025") results on Thursday, October 30, 2025 after market close. The announcement will be followed by an investor conference call the same day at 5:00pm Eastern Time / 2:00pm Pacific Time (Friday, October 31, 2025, 8:00am Australian Eastern Standard Time).

Q3 2025 Results Webcast and Conference Call Details

Timing: October 30, 2025, 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT / October 31, 2025, 8:00 am AEST

Conference call webcast link: https://app.webinar.net/AyjB75OobRW

To connect by phone:
To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL https://emportal.ink/3HZ0c1v to easily register yourself and be connected into the conference call automatically.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by the operator:
Toronto: 1-437-900-0527
Australia: 61-280-171-385
North America toll free: 1-888-510-2154

An audio replay of the conference call will be available until November 6, 2025.

Replay Dial-in Numbers

Toronto: 1-289-819-1450
North America toll free: 1-888-660-6345
Code: 66021#

After the replay expiration, an audio file will be available on Capstone's website at Capstone Copper - Events and Presentations . Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com .

ABOUT Capstone Copper CORP.

Capstone Copper Corp. is an Americas-focused copper mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Capstone's operating portfolio of assets includes the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, USA, the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico, the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile, and the Mantoverde copper-gold mine, located in the Atacama region, Chile. Capstone's growth pipeline includes the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold project, located approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas.

Capstone Copper's strategy is to unlock transformational copper production growth while executing on cost and operational improvements through innovation, optimization and safe and responsible production throughout our portfolio of assets. We focus on profitability and disciplined capital allocation to surface stakeholder value. We are committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our people and local communities, while delivering compelling returns to investors by responsibly producing copper to meet the world's growing needs.

Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com

Daniel Sampieri, Vice President, Investor Relations
437-788-1767
dsampieri@capstonecopper.com

Michael Slifirski, Director, Investor Relations, APAC Region
61-412-251-818
mslifirski@capstonecopper.com

Claire Stirling, Manager, Investor Relations
416-831-8908
cstirling@capstonecopper.com

