Capstone Copper's Pinto Valley Site Awarded The Copper Mark

Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) (ASX:CSC) is pleased to announce that The Copper Mark has been awarded to our Pinto Valley site in the United States. All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated
Pinto Valley has the only operating mill in the prolific Globe-Miami mining district of Arizona. Receipt of The Copper Mark at this operation recognizes responsible mining practices in one of the oldest and most productive mining districts in the United States.
The Pinto Valley site is Capstone's third site globally to receive the award, following receipt of The Copper Mark at our Mantoverde and Mantos Blancos sites in Chile in 2023 .
The Copper Mark is the leading assurance framework for copper, created to demonstrate responsible production practices and the industry's contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Copper Mark uses a rigorous site-level assessment process to independently verify whether individual copper producing sites have responsible production practices using 33 criteria across three areas: Environmental, Social, and Governance.
Cashel Meagher, Capstone's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I would like to congratulate our entire team on this esteemed milestone. Receipt of The Copper Mark at Pinto Valley is a testament of our commitment to transparency and responsible production. The assurance and re-evaluation process aligns with our dedication to all stakeholders, including our employees, local communities, governments, and the environment. At a time when copper has a critical part to play in the global energy transition, we recognize our role in responsible production to meet growing demand."
Wendy King, Capstone's SVP, Risk, ESG and General Counsel, commented: "The Copper Mark serves as a powerful advocate for transparency and accountability, reinforcing the value we place on responsible production. At Capstone we view The Copper Mark as an iterative process, where the real value has been the improvement in our organizational capacity required to achieve the award and the continued evolution in the future. We take pride in the achievements of our Pinto Valley and Chilean sites in receipt of The Copper Mark, and we actively strive to replicate this success at Cozamin, in Mexico."
For more information on The Copper Mark, please visit: https://coppermark.org/
To find out more about Capstone's Sustainable Development Strategy and initiatives, please visit: https://capstonecopper.com/responsibility/
About Capstone Copper Corp.
Capstone Copper Corp. is an Americas-focused copper mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. We own and operate the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, USA, the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico, the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile, and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine, located in the Atacama region, Chile. In addition, we own the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold project, located approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas.
Capstone Copper's strategy is to unlock transformational copper production growth while executing on cost and operational improvements through innovation, optimization and safe and responsible production throughout our portfolio of assets. We focus on profitability and disciplined capital allocation to surface stakeholder value. We are committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our people and local communities, while delivering compelling returns to investors by sustainably producing copper to meet the world's growing needs.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements").
In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "approximately", "believes", "budget", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "guidance", "intends", "plans", "scheduled", "target", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "be achieved", "could", "may", "might", "occur", "should", "will be taken" or "would" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's intention to offer the Notes, subject to market and other conditions, the intended use of proceeds from the offering and the Company's business strategy. These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic, market and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include the timing and success of the Notes offering. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements involve a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation, the risks included in our continuous disclosure filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company cautions that the foregoing lists of important assumptions and factors are not exhaustive. Other events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
