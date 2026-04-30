Capstone Copper Announces 2026 Annual General Meeting Results

Capstone Copper Announces 2026 Annual General Meeting Results

Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) (ASX:CSC) announced the voting results from its 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held April 30, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 581,161,851 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 76.10% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:

Number of Directors

% For

% Against

Number of Directors to be set at eight

89.32%

10.68%

Election of Directors

% of Votes For

% of Votes Withheld

Alison Baker

93.34%

6.66%

Gordon Bell

99.45%

0.55%

Richard Coleman

99.19%

0.81%

Anne Giardini

98.55%

1.45%

John MacKenzie

97.36%

2.64%

Cashel Meagher

99.89%

0.11%

Peter Meredith

97.86%

2.14%

Patricia Palacios

95.03%

4.97%

Appointment of Auditor

% For

% Withheld

To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration

99.94%

0.06%

Option Plan

% For

% Against

To approve Capstone's amended and restated Incentive Share Option and Bonus Share Plan (the "Option Plan"), and approve all unallocated options that may be granted under the Option Plan

70.17%

29.83%

Treasury Share Unit Plan

% For

% Against

To approve Capstone's amended and restated Treasury Share Unit Plan (the "Treasury Share Unit Plan"), and approve all unallocated entitlements that may be granted under the Treasury Share Unit Plan

96.94%

3.06%

Say on Pay

% For

% Against

To pass an advisory vote on Capstone's approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Management Information Circular

84.76%

15.24%

Detailed voting results for the 2026 AGM are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

About Capstone Copper Corp.

Capstone Copper Corp. is an Americas-focused copper mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Capstone's operating portfolio of assets includes the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, USA, the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico, the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile, and the Mantoverde copper-gold mine, located in the Atacama region, Chile. Capstone's growth pipeline includes the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold project, located approximately 35 kilometres northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas.

Capstone Copper's strategy is to unlock transformational copper production growth while executing on cost and operational improvements through innovation, optimization and safe and responsible production throughout our portfolio of assets. We focus on profitability and disciplined capital allocation to surface stakeholder value. We are committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our people and local communities, while delivering compelling returns to investors by responsibly producing copper to meet the world's growing needs.

Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com

Daniel Sampieri, Vice President, Investor Relations
437-788-1767
dsampieri@capstonecopper.com

Michael Slifirski, Director, Investor Relations, APAC Region
61-412-251-818
mslifirski@capstonecopper.com

Claire Stirling, Manager, Investor Relations
416-831-8908
cstirling@capstonecopper.com

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